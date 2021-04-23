Commentary: Chinese officials filled Trump’s Twitter void





BANGKOK: Just a few months after US President Joe Bidens took office, his predecessor appears to be quite far away in the American public rearview mirror. Banned from most major social media platforms and out of the headlines, Donald Trump and the media circus around him seem to finally be moving on, at least for now.

In tone and messages, the current administration seems to draw an intentional contrast to Trumps’ provocative bluster, both at home and abroad, with something a little more to follow with the famous motto of Theodore Roosevelts to speak softly but carry a big stick the discreet Sleepy Joe has always chosen his words not to ignite national and international tensions, while offering a dramatic and robust political vision.

Trump and his supporters, in their day, always seemed much more interested in fanning the flames of the Americas’ most controversial cultural conflicts, rather than actually promoting politics or governance.

Indeed, one of the foundational components of Trumpism appears to have actively sought to deepen divisions and exacerbate existing problems, with a goal no greater than satisfying their closest supporters.

In the parlance of popular discourse online, Trumpist political philosophy was about owning the libs, as opposed to governing effectively, in other words, infuriating Democrats and the left to the point of defeating themselves and despairing.

As others have described, Trumps’ approach to communication was essentially that of an internet troll. And while it may now be in decline in the United States, there appears to be one group that has ironically chosen to dub Trump-style public communication: the Chinese state media and the Foreign Office.

TALKING POINTS AND INSULTS WITHOUT HINGES ALL CAPITALS

This phenomenon is most evident, and rightly so, on Twitter. For those who, for whatever reason, don’t see the 45th President of the Americas on their calendar tweeting messy, all-caps talking points and insulting foreign heads of state, a similar energy can still be found on the accounts of officials. Chinese and media figures.

Take, for example, the tweets of March 28, shortly after several Western democracies made statements or took action condemning the Chinese government’s actions in Xinjiang.

Barely in the eloquent and diplomatic responses usually expected from people in such positions, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying tweeted a statement that the Donald might consider suing for impersonation: be careful. your own business! HANDS OFF #XINJIANG!

READ: Comment: China’s boycott of H&M, Nike and other big brands is really bizarre Uyghur men sit on steps as they watch a dance performance at the International Grand Bazaar in Urumqi, in Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region in western China, as seen on a government-sponsored trip for foreign journalists on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 (AP Photo / Mark Schiefelbein)

Not to be outdone, the Chinese consular general in Rio de Janeiro has chosen to direct his anger on Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau by addressing him as a boy and accusing him of being a hound of the States. -United, crowned by the curious insult Spendthrift !!!!

If not a direct response to Trump’s rise to power through Twitter, the explosion of Chinese officials on the platform would certainly be consistent with this timeline, as Chinese President Xi Jinpings’ 2016 call to tell the story well. Chinese history has been followed by years of increasingly combative. behavior of Chinese state-affiliated entities and individuals on the US-based platform.

It should also be noted how the Chinese state reacted to popular political phenomena while Xi was in power. Given that the rise of Trumpisms has proven to be a powerful force in China as well as America, it would not be surprising if China’s senior officials have also sought to apply its recipe for success to their own goals.

It did not go unnoticed, after all, that former Pakistani deputy chief of mission Zhao Lijian was promoted to foreign ministry spokesperson after a notorious practice of inflammatory tweets, a habit he has maintained in his career. current position.

INTERNET TROLLES DIPLOMACY

The belligerence displayed in recent years by the Chinese Foreign Ministry is known as Wolf Warrior Diplomacy, a reference to the 2017 film Wolf Warrior II at the Rambo, which remains to this day the highest-grossing image of the history of China. box office.

Yet a more precise characterization may be that of China’s Trumpist diplomacy, or perhaps even Internet troll diplomacy. It is an approach designed to intensify existing tensions, to assert the worst instincts of one’s own political base, and to risk wider prejudice to one’s country and the world at large in the name of appeasing those instincts.

What Beijing may also want to consider, however, is the toll of short-term successes and long-term failures that have tended to accompany such an approach.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump watches the end of his speech during a rally to challenge the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by the U.S. Congress, in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021. REUTERS / Jim Bourg / File photo

After a narrow victory in 2016, the Republican Trumps Party suffered back-to-back electoral losses in the form of the 2018 mid-term of Congress and ultimately the White House itself in 2020, destroying many long-standing diplomatic ties. in the Americas.

While China’s internal system complicates any search for an accurate assessment of public approval, what is quite clear is that its approach to internet troll diplomacy has been disastrous for its position. global, as China’s favorability ratings among major nations have fallen to near historic levels. .

One has to wonder what China sees as its long game in engaging with its global peers in a way that has so disgusted so many of them.

Trump is no longer in office and his behavior, like that of many trolls, has been deemed unsuitable for the world’s major internet platforms. For the Chinese Foreign Ministry, this could be a sign that it should find a new model of communication to follow.

Elliott Zaagman is a writer, speaker, and executive coach who focuses on how China and its organizations engage the world. This comment first appeared on the Lowy Institutes blog, The Interpreter.

