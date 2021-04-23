The United States is the largest carbon emitter in history. Where are the other nations at?

by Anna M. Phillips, Los Angeles Times

It’s not just the United States, other major polluters around the world have also fallen behind on the climate targets they set for themselves under the Paris Agreement.

As the Biden administration virtually welcomes leaders from more than three dozen countries on Thursday and Friday to discuss the need for more action on climate change, here is a look at where others are and what is preventing them from keeping up. their promises. In other words, who’s been mean, who’s been nice, and who still has more smut in their stockings this year.

China

China is the largest emitter of global warming greenhouse gases, responsible for around 28% of the global total. And it is by far the biggest consumer of coal. Although many activists and scientists hoped that the country’s carbon emissions would peak by 2025, giving the world a better chance of avoiding the worst effects of climate change, that goal now seems impossible.

China’s emissions have been climbing steadily since 2015, when its leaders signed the Paris climate agreement. President Xi Jinping pledged last year that the country would achieve “carbon neutrality by 2060”. But Xi provided few details on how China would meet that target and, under pressure from the United States, only accepted a vague statement that countries should announce stronger emission reduction targets.

European Union

The leaders of Germany, France and other EU member countries were elated when the United States joined the Paris Agreement and for good reason. The 27-nation bloc has been among the most ambitious in reducing its carbon emissions, lobbying and urging other countries to keep their promises after the United States withdrew from the Paris agreement.

On the eve of the climate summit, EU leaders agreed to a landmark climate law that would raise their target, reducing their collective greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% from 1990 levels by the end of the decade.

This is a hotly contested deal, reached after months of negotiations and only after richer countries pledged to help finance the energy transition in Eastern countries like Poland and Hungary, which still rely heavily on coal for power generation.

The agreement has yet to be formally approved by the government of each country and the European Parliament.

Brussels leaders said they saw the European Union’s transition from fossil fuels as essential to boost Europe’s post-pandemic economy. Yet environmentalists argue that the EU’s commitment is insufficient. An analysis by Climate Action Tracker, an independent group that assesses global climate goals, estimates that the bloc’s current policies put it on track to reduce its global emissions by around 48% by 2030.

India

Persuading India to increase its climate target will likely be a major challenge for the Biden administration. The country is the third largest emitter of greenhouse gases, after China and the United States, but it has yet to announce a new climate commitment for 2030, and it has always been reluctant to commit to it. reducing carbon emissions.

Prior to the 2015 Paris Agreement, India refused to accept an absolute CO reduction 2 emissions. Instead, its leaders have said the country needs to burn more coal to fuel its growing economy and lift millions out of poverty. Emissions would increase, they swore, but at a slower rate than before.

In the years since Paris, India slowed the expansion of coal-fired power plants, no new plants were built last year, and it began to embrace solar and wind power. His government has pledged to produce 450 gigawatts of renewable energy by 2030, five times its current capacity. But Indian leaders continue to push for coal mining and have opposed setting a stricter emissions target.

Japan

In the early 2000s, Japan made significant progress in reducing its emissions by adopting nuclear power. That changed in 2011 after a massive earthquake and tsunami caused the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant to melt, forcing the country to virtually end its nuclear power program.

Japan therefore turned to coal. Today, the country is heavily dependent on fossil fuels and is one of the top three public funders of coal-fired power plants in the world. It is also the world’s fifth largest emitter of greenhouse gases.

But the national and international pressures of the past few years have started to push the county in a different direction.

Last year, Japan announced it would be carbon neutral by 2020 and reduce its dependence on coal. Ahead of the US climate summit, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has discussed new limits on coal financing and may announce a more ambitious emissions target than cutting 26% below 2013 levels he had agreed in 2015.

Canada

Canada is another country expected to announce a tougher emissions target at President Biden’s summit.

In 2015, the country’s leaders pledged to reduce emissions to 30% below 2005 levels by 2030, a target Canada was far from reaching before the pandemic. But a stagnant global economy and falling emissions have put it in sight, according to the Climate Action Tracker, but only if the country commits to taking more action.

This commitment has been a bit shaky.

In recent years, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has attempted to balance the desire to make the fight against climate change a top priority with his support for the country’s oil and gas industry. It has long supported the Keystone XL pipeline as part of an effort to support production in the tar sands, which is critical to Alberta’s economy, but is a particularly dirty source of energy. Shortly after taking office, Biden revoked the pipeline’s cross-border license.

Canada has made a commitment to achieve zero emissions by 2050, but it is still unclear how the country will meet this goal.

Mexico

Mexican President Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador is on the guest list for the White House climate summit, but expectations that he will commit to a tougher climate target are low.

Since taking office at the end of 2018, Lpez Obrador has dismayed environmentalists by shifting the country’s energy sector away from renewable sources and towards fossil fuels.

He canceled major projects that would have transported electricity produced by renewable power plants across the country and called for more investment in coal.

According to a recent Time report, he lobbied for legislation that requires the power grid to take electricity first from public plants powered largely by crude oil and coal before cheaper wind and solar power. Experts say Lpez Obrador’s actions are rooted in nationalism and a desire to play Mexico’s role as a fossil fuel powerhouse.

Mexico has pledged under the Paris agreement to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 22% below usual levels by the end of the decade. But the country’s energy policies suggest its emissions will only increase.

