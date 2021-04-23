Biden appeals to Montana environmentalist for US public lands boss Donald Trump New Mexico Steve Daines Jon Tester Virginia





President Joe Biden has appointed a longtime conservationist and Democratic aide to oversee the vast swathes of federally owned land in the western states, with the latest political appointment raising concerns among Republicans as Biden is preparing to cut energy production from public reserves.

Tracy Stone-Manning of Missoula, Mont., Was appointed Thursday to head the Office of the Interior Departments of Land Management, which has jurisdiction over approximately a quarter of a billion acres (100 million hectares) and a third of the country’s underground minerals, including huge reserves. of petroleum, natural gas and coal. The agency regulates drilling, mining, grazing and other activities and is expected to play a key role in Bidens’ pledge announced on Thursday to halve global warming emissions from fossil fuels here. 2030.

Stone-Manning, 55, has spent the past four years with the National Wildlife Federation, where she led the group’s efforts to preserve public lands for wildlife, hiking, hunting and other non-industrial uses.

Previously, she worked as chief of staff to Montana Governor Steve Bullock, as an assistant to Democratic Montana Senator Jon Tester, and three decades ago as a spokesperson for environmental activist group Earth First.

If confirmed, Stone-Manning would serve under Home Secretary Deb Haaland, a former Democratic Congresswoman from New Mexico who was confirmed by opposition from Republicans citing her criticism of the oil and gas industry. The White House has dropped plans to install progressive Elizabeth Klein as Assistant Home Secretary following objections from Republican Senator from Alaska Lisa Murkowski and Democratic Senator from Virginia Joe Manchin.

The clashes resemble political battles that have taken place against many nominated by President Donald Trumps, his environmentalists and progressive activists under scrutiny against industry lobbyists favored by Trump.

Stone-Manning opposed Trump’s pro-drilling policies as destroying public lands and said in 2019 that the Republicans’ agenda had unbalanced conservation and development.

A spokesman for Montana Senator Steve Daines, who tried unsuccessfully to block Haaland’s nomination, said Republicans would take a close look at Stone-Manning’s years as an environmental activist and her ties to social groups. conservation who invested money in the 2020 elections.

We went through and looked at her file and her story on these types of issues, Katie Schoettler said.

Daines, she said, wants to ensure federal lands remain open for both conservation and energy development.

National Wildlife Federation CEO Collin O’Mara said he has known Stone-Manning since she led Montana’s Department of Environmental Quality for two years starting in 2013 and considers her a common sense environmentalist.

I think Tracy understands that the way we manage our public lands is neither a choice nor a choice, ”he said. His track record is really balanced throughout his career, especially over the past 20 years.

The post of director of the land management office went vacant for four years under Trump, who instead relied on a series of interim directors to execute an easing of restrictions on the industry. Chief among them was Conservative lawyer William Perry Pendley, who prior to adopting the position advocated the sale of federal lands.

Pendley was fired by a federal judge after leading the office for more than a year without Senate confirmation and being sued by the governor of Montana.

Stone-Manning aligned himself with Bullock in this fight and sharply criticized Pendley as an illegal appointee who thumbed his nose at a federal judge by staying in office after his authority was removed.

Montana Petroleum Association director Alan Olson, who worked with Stone-Manning on a climate council established by Bullock, described her as very smart and left of the center, but not extreme in her politics and willing to listen to opposing views.

But Olson added that he expects her to receive as much loathing from Republicans as the Trump appointees got from Democrats and their allies, including Stone-Manning.

Tracy went after Pendley. She can expect the same, he said.

___

Follow Matthew Brown on Twitter: @MatthewBrownAP

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos