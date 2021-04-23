Boris Johnson ‘thinks’ Dominic Cummings ‘is undermining government’ by leaking secrets





Boris Johnson believes his former senior aide Dominic Cummings “undermined the government” by leaking damaging secrets. Mr Cummings’ allies denied last night that he was behind the leaked messages between the Prime Minister and vacuum cleaner mogul James Dyson, which emerged earlier this week. But a number 10 source claimed Mr Cummings was “engaged in systematic leaks” because he is “bitter about what has happened since he left.” They told The Times: “Dominic is engaged in systematic leaks. We are disappointed. We are concerned about the messages from private WhatsApp groups which had very limited circulation.



(Image: POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

The Prime Minister is saddened by what Dom is doing. It undermines the government and the party. “Dominic may be bitter about what has happened since he left, but it’s a great shame. Dyson was trying to do something for the good of the country. The texts between Mr Johnson and Mr Dyson are believed to have been shared with several officials in Treasury and Number 10.



(Image: AFP via Getty Images)

Yesterday (THU), the Cabinet Office launched an investigation into the disclosure of the texts. In what Labor calls ‘breathtaking’ messages obtained by the BBC, Sir James sought assurances from the Prime Minister that his Singapore-based workers would not be penalized by tax rules if they came to manufacture ventilators in the Kingdom -United.



Since coronavirusto Brexit, our daily political newsletter is here to guide you through these turbulent times. The newsletter is sent out twice daily with the latest news from UK and world politics, as well as leading opinions and analysis. You can register here. The Prime Minister replied: “I will fix it tomo!”, Later adding: “I am the first lord of the treasure and you can understand that we are supporting you to do what you need.” On April 9, Chancellor Rishi Sunak confirmed that people’s tax status would not be affected if they came to the UK to work on the fan challenge between March 1 and June 1.







