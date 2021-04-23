Lebanon: Maine man pleads not guilty to U.S. Capitol riot charges





Kyle Fitzsimons of Lebanon is charged with 10 counts, including assault on an officer and disorderly conduct in the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol

PORTLAND, Maine A Maine man charged in connection with the January 6, 2021 riots at the U.S. Capitol pleaded not guilty to all charges on Thursday. Kyle Fitzsimons is charged with 10 counts, including two counts of civil unrest, two counts of assault / resistance / impediment of leaders or employees. Surveillance video from federal prosecutors from Capitol Hill and body camera video carried by the Metropolitan Police Department show Fitzsimons participating in the riots. Fitzsimons “was observed pushing and grabbing officers holding a police line in an arched entrance on the lower west terrace of the Capitol,” according to an arrest warrant. Prosecutors say Fitzsimons, dressed in a dark blue sweater and white coat, and wearing a fur coat, then moved past the group of rioters and grabbed the police. “After being hit by the officers’ batons, Fitzsimons stood up and walked towards the middle of the ark,” the complaint reads. “He lowered his shoulder and charged onto the line of officers.” After an alert was issued with Fitzsimon’s photo, prosecutors say three people called to say they recognized him. Among them, they pointed to a story in the local Rochester (NH) voice in which he said he attended the January 6 rally, then went to the Capitol, and was punched in the head with a baton after being pushed into a police line. Fitzsimons said former President Donald Trump asked the crowd to walk to Capitol Hill to “give our Republicans, the weak … the kind of pride and daring they need to take our country back.” He said he changed into “butcher’s whites” in a parking garage, where he said he picked up an unstrung bow to wear as a sign of his peaceful intent. An informant also told the FBI that Fitzsimons summoned to city meeting in Lebanon the next day riots and said he came across the riots while in Washington, DC, protesting for peace. Fitzsimons also reportedly made several threatening phone calls to U.S. Representative Chellie Pingrees’ office in 2020. Fitzsimons reportedly asked for Chinese President Xi Jinping’s phone number and said he wanted to start a war with China. He then told the person who answered that if she hadn’t given him the number, he would go out into the street and start talking to the Chinese people he saw, according to the motion. When the staff member asked for his name, he reportedly said: This is Kyle Fitzsimons, the man who wants to start a war. Fitzsimons’ tone was very aggressive and angry, ”documents indicate. Fitzsimons was arrested on February 4 in Lebanon. He is being held without bond and is due in court on May 7.

