Soaring High for the main event





Soaring High is the most popular in the Polished Chrome Handicap (1,200m), the main race event to be held here on Friday April 23.

1. HANDICAP HAPPY TIMES (Div. II), (1,400 m), 5 years and over, rated 20 to 45, 10:30 am: 1. Chaitanya (6) Nazar Alam 60, 2. Song Of Glory (4) BR Kumar 59.5, 3. Striking distance (2) Rayan Ahmed 58.5, 4. Grass beauty (5) Nakhat Singh 56.5, 5. Great treasure (7) P. Sai Kumar 55.5, 6. Intox (8) R. Manish 55.5, 7. Azeria (1) Surya Prakash 53 and 8. Gallant Star (3) Irshad Alam 51.5.

1. LARGE TREASURE, 2. SONG OF GLORY, 3. BEAUTY OF GRASS

2. ROYAL BEAUTY HANDICAP (Div. II), (1,400 m), rated 40 to 65, 11 to 00: 1. Glorious Trust (1) Nikhil Naidu 60, 2. Grand Royal (4) P. Koushik 60, 3 . Rippling Waters (2) Farid Ansari 59.5, 4. Star Rating (5) Rayan Ahmed 58.5, 5. Booms Lang (7) Kuldeep Singh 57.5, 6. Ganton (3) Surya Prakash 56.5 , 7. Pacific (8) Manikandan 56 and 8. Pinewood (6) R. Manish 55.

1. BOOMS LANG, 2. GLORIOUS CONFIDENCE, 3. RIPPLING WATERS

3. ROYAL BEAUTY HANDICAP (Div. I), (1,400 m), rated 40 to 65, 11-30: 1. Star Elegant (8) Surya Prakash 60.5, 2. Torbert (3) Nikhil Naidu 59.5 , 3. Cotton Hall (1) Kuldeep Singh 57.5, 4. Demerara (2) Nazar Alam 57.5, 5. Fun Storm (6) Nakhat Singh 56.5, 6. Royal Blues (7) Brisson 55.5 , 7. Comanche Brave (5) Rajendra Singh 55 and 8 The love of pirates (4) R. Manish 51.

1. TORBERT, 2. FUN STORM, 3. COTTON HALL

4. METICULOUS PLATE (1,200m), 3 year old girl only (Terms), 12:00 pm to noon: 1. Maranello (5) Kuldeep Singh 56, 2. War Soldier (6) R. Manish 56, 3. Amber Lightning (9) Nakhat Singh 54.5, 4. Beauregard (8) BR Kumar 54.5, 5. Fashion Of Stars (4) P. Koushik 54.5, 6. La Nora (1) Nazar Alam 54.5, 7. Mezcal (7) P. Sai Kumar 54.5, 8. Ocarina (2) Rayan Ahmed 54.5, 9. Star of Texas (10) Shahar Babu 54.5 and 10. Sweet scent (3) Surya Prakash 54.5.

1. LIGHTNING AMBER, 2. MARANELLO, 3. SWEET PERFUME

5. HANDICAP CHROME POLI (1,200 m), from 60 to 85 (eligible Outstation horses), 12:30 p.m .: 1. Galvarino (7) P. Koushik 60,5, 2. Soaring High (8) P. Sai Kumar 60 , 3. Copper Queen (9) Nakhat Singh 57, 4. Mon General (2) Stephen Raj 56, 5. Mzilikazi (3) Kuldeep Singh 56, 6. Emissary (6) BR Kumar 55.5, 7. Gods Plan (1) M. Bhaskar 54.5, 8. Pretty Gal (4) Shahar Babu 54.5, 9. Breaking Bounds (10) Brisson 54 and 10. Magnetism (5) R. Manish 54.

1. HIGH AMOUNT, 2. MZILIKAZI, 3. COPPER QUEEN

6. BOTANICAL GARDEN CUP (Div. I), (1300m), rated 20 to 45, 1-00: 1. Rush More (7) Muzaffar 60.5, 2. Trending Princess (10) Surya Prakash 60.5 , 3. Incredible Star (6) M. Bhaskar 60, 4. Lady Solitaire (1) Nakhat Singh 59.5, 5. Thrill of Power (8) P. Koushik 59, 6. Priceless Treasure (2) Shaym Kumar 57.5, 7. Protea (3) A Imran Khan 57, 8. Wild Passion (5) Farid Ansari 56,5, 9. Glorious Sunlight (9) BR Kumar 56 and 10. Uncle Sam (4) R. Manish 54.

1. LADY SOLITAIRE, 2. GLORIOUS SUN, 3. PROTEA

7. BOTANICAL GARDEN CUP (Div. II), (1,300m), rated 20 to 45, 1-30: 1. Star symbol (6) A. Imran Khan 60, 2. Nagada (7) P. Sai Kumar 59, 5, 3. Beauteous Maximus (8) Nakhat Singh 59, 4. Wild Frank (1) Kuldeep Singh 58.5, 5. Tifosi (2) Surya Prakash 56.5, 6. Majestic Charmer (10) Rajendra Singh 56, 7 Flash Star (9) R. Manish 53.5, 8. Above and Them (4) Irahsd Alam 53, 9. Fantastic Blow (5) Indrajeet K 52 and 10. Cape Cod (3) Manikandan 51.5.

1. WILD FRANK, 2. STAR SYMBOL, 3. TIFOSI

8. HANDICAP HAPPY TIMES (Div. I), (1,400 m), 5 years and over, rated 20 to 45, 2-00: 1. Shield Maiden (4) Shahar Babu 60, 2. Rosebrook (2) Koshi Kumar 59, 3. Wonderful Era (5) Nakhat Singh 57,5, 4. Choir (8) P. Koushik 57, 5. Star Fling (3) A. Imran Khan 56,5, 6. Lovers of pleasure (1) BR Kumar 56, 7. Mighty Princess (6) P. Sai Kumar 56 and 8. Lady Rhino (7) R. Manish 55.5.

1. STAR FLING, 2. POWERFUL PRINCESS, 3. WONDERFUL ERA

