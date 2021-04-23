LIPI: Jokowi is more the accommodation of a professional figure in his office





There are 18 (professional) and 16 (party cadre) formulas in Jokowi’s cabinet. REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA – Researcher at the Center for Policy Research of the Indonesian Institute of Sciences (P2P LIPI) Wasisto Raharjo Jati said that the government cabinet of Joko Widodo or Jokowi professional personalities more accommodating than political party executives. This has happened during the period 2014-2019 and the second period so far. “In the Jokowi administration there is an interesting model, apparently there is some kind of standard model in the appointment of ministers. So there is a formula for 18 (professionals) 16 (party cadres) that we can observe from the first and second periods, ”Wasisto said in an online discussion hosted by the Populi Center., Thursday (4/22). However, he couldn’t predict what the fate would be. Advanced Indonesian Cabinet in the future. After the reform speech or reshuffle after the merger of tasks between the Ministry of Education and Culture (Kemendikbud) and the Ministry of Research and Technology (Kemenristek). “Regarding the entry and exit of parties, so what I see in the political behavior of Pak Jokowi, I see that he is not the kind of person who has direct opinions who do not directly argue in public, ”Wasisto said. In addition, Jokowi has the opportunity to fill ministerial positions in his cabinet with figures who previously disagreed with him. This happened when Jokowi appointed Rizal Ramli as Minister for the Coordination of Maritime Affairs in 2015. “This happens when Pak Rizal Ramli enters the cabinet or other figures who were previously opposed to the cabinet. It means that it is a kind of ability test, if the opposition really expressed yesterday the chaos, could that be idealistic, ”Wasisto said. Unlike the reign of Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) -Boediono, the majority of the cabinet is made up of officials from political parties. “The tendency of the SBY to appoint personalities of political parties when it came to power in the second term, the proportion is almost unbalanced. So the ministers of political parties are 21 people, the professionals are 16 people,” he said. he says. It’s different under the SBY administration when it was paired with Muhammad Jusuf Kalla. At that time, professional class people occupied 21 cabinet seats, rather than party cadres who occupied only 16 positions. “In the SBY period, the zaken cabinet has not yet taken place. There is always a tendency towards personal strength. So, before the second term of SBY, there is a tendency to increase, so that only the half of the cabinet was filled with professionals, ”Wasisto said.







