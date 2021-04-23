Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan orders full investigation into hotel explosion in Quetta





Rescue workers and police arrive after an explosion at a luxury hotel in Quetta, Pakistan on April 21, 2021. Image credit: Reuters

Islamabad: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday ordered a full investigation into a bomb explosion in the parking lot of a four-star hotel in Quetta, the provincial capital of Balochistan. The attack killed at least 5 people including a police officer and injured 12, officials said.

Strongly condemning the terrorist attack, the Prime Minister ordered the Interior Ministry to take all aspects into account when conducting the investigation.

Khan said he was deeply saddened by the loss of innocent lives in the condemnable and cowardly terrorist attack that took place during the month of Ramadan. Our nation has made great sacrifices to defeat terrorism and we will not allow this scourge to re-emerge, he pledged, adding that the government remains alert to all internal and external threats.

President Dr Arif Alvi said the enemies of the nation wanted to create unrest through their nefarious designs during Ramadan and vowed not to let such cowardly incidents disturb the country’s peace. The president prayed for the deceased souls and expressed his solidarity with the bereaved families.

According to DIG Quetta Azhar Akram, the initial investigation suggests that the attackers used a vehicle-driven improvised explosive device (VBIED) driven by a suicide bomber. The vehicle exploded in the parking lot of the Quettas Serena hotel on Wednesday evening. Two government officials were also among the 12 injured. Pictures and videos shared by people on social media showed the fire raging inside the compound. The explosion damaged a number of vehicles parked inside the hotel and shattered the windows of neighboring buildings. All guests inside the hotel were kept safe.

Officials confirmed that a Chinese delegation was staying at the hotel, but clarified that Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong was not at the hotel when the explosion occurred. Balochistan’s Interior Minister Ziaullah Langau said Nong was in good spirits and his visit would end on Thursday.

The government of Balochistan said the attack was being fully investigated and the perpetrators would not escape the law. Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad described the attack as an act of terrorism. He warned that there were more threats from terrorists in major cities, according to state media.

Foreign officials and diplomats in Pakistan strongly condemned the terrorist attack and expressed sorrow for the loss of precious lives in the terrorist attack.

