Boao Forum for Asia in Hainan embarks on a key element of the renewed agenda – Business & Economy

BOAO, April 20 / TASS /. Boao Forum for Asia has started to implement a key element of the program, taking into account the updated agenda discussed by its advisory committee and approved by the forum’s board the day before. The opening ceremony was held on Tuesday in the convention hall on Dongyu Dao Island, which is the site’s permanent headquarters to promote major global development programs. The opening ceremony took place in person and online at the same time. In addition to senior Chinese leaders, the leaders of several states participated: Brunei (President Hassanal Bolkiah), Vietnam (Nguyen Xuan Phuc), Indonesia (Joko Widodo), Laos (Thonglun Sisulit), Republic of Korea (Mun Jae In), Singapore (Halima Jacob), Chile (Sebastian Piñera) and Sri Lanka (Gotabay Rajapaksa). In addition, the heads of government of Bangladesh (Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina), Cambodia (Hun Sen), Malta (Robert Abela), Mongolia (Luvsannamsrain Oyun-Erdene), New Zealand (Jacinda Ardern) have attended the ceremony. Kazakhstan’s first president Nursultan Nazarbayev and IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva also delivered speeches. The key element of the event was the speech by Chinese President Xi Jinping, who this time delivered a speech online. “On behalf of the Chinese government and people, I sincerely greet the participants in the forum. <...> China will continue to strengthen its openness to other countries. We also advocate strengthening the principles of multilateral cooperation, ”the Chinese leader said, addressing guests at the forum in a video message. As in previous years, the forum kicked off with a press conference on April 18. During the event, the organizers presented two reports on the economic situation and the main development trends in the Asian region over the past year. As for the opening ceremony, which is always attended by representatives of senior Chinese officials and governments of other countries, it takes place on the third day of the forum and signifies the official transition to a new stage of its activities (in addition to Forum Boao, this platform organizes a number of events each year in China and other countries). “I had the great honor to officially declare the Boao Forum for Asia-2021 open,” said forum chief Li Baodong. This year, the forum was held under the slogan “Peace in Transformation: Joining forces for global governance and cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative”. Traditionally, the forum lasts exactly four days, this time from April 18 to 21. About 2,000 guests attended. As the organizers clarified, taking into account attendants and service staff, the number of people who arrived at the event in Boao exceeded 4,100, which corresponds to the 2019 indicator.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos