Dominic Cummings blamed for leaking Boris Johnsons text messages

Boris Johnsonformer assistant Dominic cummings has been blamed for the Prime Minister’s text message leak.

An internal investigation has been launched into how messages between PM and billionaire Sir James Dyson leaked to reporters.

But reports say Downing Street sources are pointing fingers at Mr Cummings, who resigned his post as senior advisor to the Prime Minister last year following a power struggle behind the scenes at No.10.

The Times, Daily Telegraph and Sun all reported comments from an insider naming Mr. Cummings.

Dominic is engaged in systematic leaks, a source told The Times. We are disappointed.

We are concerned about messages from private WhatsApp groups that have very limited distribution.

The source hinted the PM was saddened and Mr Cummings was bitter after his exit from No 10.

The text leak to Sir James, in which Mr Johnson promised the entrepreneur he would fix a tax problem for Dyson staff working to develop ventilators at the height of the coronavirus crisis last year, n was not the first time the Prime Minister’s messages were sent. released.

Mr Johnson received a text message from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as an offer to buy Newcastle United ran into trouble last June

A No.10 source told The Sun that Mr Johnson was concerned Dom was responsible for the leaked text messages relating to James Dyson and Mohammed bin Salman.

The Telegraph said it was understood Mr Cummings would have had legitimate access to the messages while working at No 10.

If you put the dots together, it looks like it came from Dom, a source told the newspaper.

Mr. Cummings did not respond to the accusations.

The former Vote Leave mastermind worked closely with Mr Johnson on the Brexit campaign and was a major No 10 figure after the PM took office.

The Prime Minister stood by his side after Mr Cummings found himself in the eye of a media storm after driving his family to County Durham during the coronavirus lockdown.

But Mr Cummings was later ousted from No 10 amid the fallout from an internal power struggle with the Prime Minister’s fiancee, Carrie Symonds.

The No.10 initially said there would be no investigation into how the trade with Sir James was made public, but a change of course was announced on Thursday as he said a internal investigation would be conducted by the Cabinet Office.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesperson said at a Westminster briefing: I can confirm that, yes, we have tasked the Cabinet Office to look into this matter.

The position has changed from yesterday, it was correct back then, but as usual we are still looking at things and we have now decided to undertake this internal investigation.

As you would expect, we are continually looking at this issue and the position we have taken today is that we want to make sure that we have this internal investigation into it.

The spokesperson confirmed that the investigation will look into the source of Mr Johnson’s private communication leaks in relation to this Dyson issue.

The BBC reported that the messages between Mr Johnson and Sir James were exchanged in March last year after the businessman was unable to get the assurances he was seeking from the Treasury.

Sir James, who changed his main address in UK trade records from Singapore, wrote to the Treasury asking that his staff not pay additional tax if they came to the UK to work on the project. fan.

But having not received a response, Sir James is said to have raised the matter directly with the Prime Minister.

He said in a text that the company was ready but unfortunately it seemed like no one wanted them to proceed, to which Mr Johnson replied: I’ll fix it tomo! We need you. It looks fantastic.

The Prime Minister then texted him again saying: (Chancellor) Rishi (Sunak) says it’s settled !! We need you here.

Two weeks later, Mr Sunak told the Commons Treasury Committee that the tax status of people who came to the UK to provide specific assistance during the pandemic would not be affected.

Downing Street said he would publish correspondence between Mr Johnson and Sir James shortly, after the Prime Minister told the Commons he was happy to share full details of the exchanges.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesperson said: The Prime Minister told the House that he was happy to share any details with the House as he shared them with his officials.

This is what was working on, gathering this information, it will be released shortly.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson did not deny reports that Cabinet Secretary Simon Case advised Mr Johnson to change his phone number over concerns over how easily lobbyists and business leaders were able to contact him.

The spokesperson told reporters at Westminster: We do not go into the details of the advice provided between a cabinet secretary and a prime minister, so I will not do so in this case.

