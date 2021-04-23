Government plans to close cities with Covid positivity ratio above 13% – Pakistan





Posted on April 22, 2021 7:52 PM

The federation sent proposals to the provinces and sought the advice of the provinces.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The federal government on Thursday proposed to impose a full lockdown in cities if the positivity ratio of coronavirus cases exceeds 13% and a full 7-10 day lockdown in high-risk cities in the second phase.

Federal Minister of Planning, Development, Reforms and Special Initiatives Asad Umar and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Health Dr Faisal Sultan on Thursday called Prime Minister Imran Khan.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister was briefed on the coronavirus situation in the country. PM Imran Khan called a meeting of the National Command and Operations Center (NCOC).

On the other hand, following the dangerous situation of the coronavirus across the country, the government is ready to make difficult decisions and an important meeting of the CNOC in this regard will be held tomorrow.

Sources say the federal government has proposed to tighten restrictions on coronaviruses in two phases. In a first phase, it is proposed to close commercial activities from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. It is proposed to keep petrol pumps, vaccination centers and pharmacies open only after 6 p.m.

The government has also proposed to shut down commercial activities entirely on Saturday and Sunday, while gas pumps, pharmacies, vegetable and poultry shops and Covid-19 vaccination centers will remain open on weekends.

Sources added that it was proposed to strictly enforce the decision of 50 percent staff presence in offices. The relevant ministry, department and head of the bank will be responsible for implementation.

The federal government has also proposed to maintain office working hours from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“The government could also consider the complete closure of gyms and exercise centers,” sources said and an additional lockdown is proposed if the spread of the pandemic does not stop during the first phase.

The government plans to impose a full lockdown in cities where the rate of positive coronavirus cases exceeds 13%, while in phase II a full 7-10 day lockdown would be imposed in high-risk cities.

