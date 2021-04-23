Jan Ethes aspires to become president





Jan Ethes Srinarendra, in fact, aspires to be president. REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, SOLO – President Joko Widodo’s (Jokowi) grandson Jan Ethes Srinarendra apparently aspires to be president. This was due to the fact that Jan Ethes saw the work of his father as mayor of Solo and his grandfather who became President of the Republic of Indonesia. Her mother, Selvi Ananda, expressed Jan Ethes’ aspirations during a special virtual Kartini day conference on the theme of women at the front for development development, Thursday (22/4). Selvi said that when her husband, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, decided to run for mayor of Solo, he started the adaptation process. Indeed, previously, she acted as a 24-hour housewife with the children. He believes the conditions will be very different when Gibran is elected mayor. However, Selvi admitted that now it seems like a challenge in itself to be able to properly fill a dual role, namely as a housewife and as the chair of the PKK movement team for Solo City, correctly. “When I do activities outside, I have to make sure that the children at home can do well,” said Putri Solo 2009. Son-in-law President Jokowi he often provides explanations to his children, in particular to Jan Ethes, who is already five years old, about his father’s busy life as mayor. In addition, it also has to do with being busy helping her husband lead the PKK solo driving team. Thus, Jan Ethes knows the activities of his parents. “Alhamdulillah, my kid is motivated and says ‘Mas Ethes, if he grows up, wants to be president.’ This gives a positive value to the child. It motivates children to see what their parents and grandparents are doing, ”explained Selvi. He admitted that Jan Ethes often complained to his parents because he was too busy. Ethes, Selvi continued, questioned his father who worked until the afternoon even if he wanted to play with him. Selvi felt her child was becoming critical and conveyed what she felt. “The form that children want is not only material, but the existence of parents to accompany them is even greater. How can parents play their role well,” he said. Regarding the role of women today, Selvi believed that women can fulfill two roles well without leaving their nature of wife and housewife. Women in the family become leadership figures because they take care of a variety of things, from economics to education and health. Additionally, during the Covid-19 pandemic, women played an additional role. Women must be creative and innovative to increase the economic resilience of the family. Supporting husbands and trusting parents, he says, can play a very important dual role. “We have to ensure the health conditions, especially when we work in the public sector, there are a lot of activities outside and meeting with the community. So you really have to pay attention to the health protocols, if you like. ensure that the family is in good health “, concluded.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos