Kurdish leaders call on US to revoke bounty given to leaders of the PKK trio





Kurdish political leaders today called on the United States to revoke its immoral decree, after a bounty was placed on the heads of three leading figures from the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) earlier this week. Washington renewed its 2018 pledge of millions of dollars on Tuesday for information leading to the capture of PKK military commander Murat Karayilan and leading PKK cadres Cemil Bayik and Duran Kalkan. The State Department’s Rewards for Justice program offered the cash bonus, classifying the PKK as a foreign terrorist entity, a designation that was rejected by the organization and has been challenged in court. But the Union of Kurdistan Communities (KCK), an umbrella organization of Kurdish organizations, including the PKK, said the decision was contrary to human values ​​and morality, insisting that the PKK had failed. never been involved in any action that harmed the United States or its citizens. Our three main leaders and the philosophy and struggle they represent have saved the Kurdish people, the people of the United States and all of humanity from the evil that the Islamic State (IS) represents, according to a KCK statement. He warned that the decision would help deepen the conflict in Kurdistan and support the policy of political genocide that the enemies of the Kurdish people, in particular [Turkish President Recep Tayyip] Erdogan advances against the Kurds. The renewal of the bonus offer shows that the United States has neither a policy nor a vision for the solution of the Kurdish question. It is also being an accomplice in the physical, political and cultural genocide of the fascist [Turkish] the government is leading against the Kurds, the statement added. The KCK accused the United States of sacrificing the Kurdish people to gain Turkey’s support for its broader plans to dominate the Middle East. Instead of targeting the PKK, Washington should ensure the resumption of negotiations between the Turkish state and jailed PKK leader Abdullah Ocalan, which were cut short in 2015, he said. The KCK condemned the United States for its role in the kidnapping and imprisonment of Mr. Ocalan in 1999, saying its representatives must immediately apologize to the Kurdish people and guarantee their freedom and a democratic solution to the issue. Kurdish. Washington has a seemingly contradictory position, allying with the Kurdish Peoples Protection Units (YPG) and the Women’s Protection Units (YPJ) in the northern Syrian enclave known as Rojava, while urging action against the PKK in northern Iraq. The KCK called for democratic and political actions to pressure the United States to refrain from encouraging further massacres of the Kurds and any other people in the Middle East.

