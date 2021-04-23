City Still Sues Trump Campaign Debt ”Albuquerque Journal





ALBUQUERQUE, NM – It has been 18 months since the city of Albuquerque billed Donald Trump’s campaign for costs associated with his 2019 campaign rally in New Mexico.

That $ 211,175.94 bill remains unpaid despite the help of professional collection agents, leading the city to try a new tactic: mail it to one of Trump’s resorts.

Earlier this month, the city rejected the bill originally addressed to Donald J. Trump for New York-based President Inc. at a new address in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, according to a spokesperson. from the city. This is in addition to the ongoing efforts of a collection agency, she said.

“They’re chasing him again, just this month,” spokeswoman Lorena Sanchez said in an email.

The city’s quest to collect from Trump recently saw Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller speaking during a special Trump-themed episode of The Daily Show. Keller described how the city had to escalate issues to collections when the bill went unpaid and calls were not returned.

“He (Trump) should be getting these annoying voicemail messages that, like, we usually get from scam companies where it’s like you have debt,” Keller told Jordan Klepper, correspondent for the TV show Comedy. Central. “I think Mar-a-Lago is now receiving these calls.”

Addition to the current list of Trumps debts

Mayor Tim Keller explains why Trump still owes the city of Albuquerque money. Watch @jordanklepper Fingers the Pulse – Into the MAGAverse special in full: https://t.co/ljguWU4vlU pic.twitter.com/dwkGWiwP55

The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) April 22, 2021

Sending invoices to collections is not unusual for the city; this is a standard process for invoices between 61 and 90 days old. There are currently 2,517 city bills in collections, Sanchez said. The city pays no fees to the agency unless it is successful; in those cases, he keeps 12% of the amount recovered, she said.

The city’s billing battle with Trump dates back to 2019.

Trump spent the night in Albuquerque on the subway for a campaign rally on September 16, 2019 in Rio Rancho. Keller said his visit forced town hall and parts of downtown to close.

The city ultimately billed Trump’s campaign for the additional police coverage, road barricades, and paid time off granted to city employees whose work days were cut short by a few hours on September 16 and 17, 2019.

“In my mind, he owes us a lot more because there was about a day and a half where we couldn’t even function as a city,” Keller said on “The Daily Show” special.

Several local governments in the United States have tried for years unsuccessfully to recoup expenses associated with Trump’s rallies. The Center for Public Integrity, a nonprofit news organization, reported last year that the Trump campaign had at least $ 1.82 million in unpaid bills in 14 communities.

Its tally does not appear to include Bernalillo County, which also billed Trump for the 2019 visit. A county spokesperson said Thursday that the bill – of $ 139,183.52 – was never paid. The county ultimately wrote it off as a “bad debt,” the spokesperson said.

Trump’s campaign told Public Integrity in 2020 that the U.S. Secret Service – not the campaign – should be billed for the public safety costs associated with Trump’s rallies, although the Secret Service said it was not receiving funding for it. such expenses.

Other politicians – including Sen. Ted Cruz, of R-Texas and Senator Elizabeth Warren, of Massachusetts – have paid the public safety bills that local governments sent to their presidential campaigns, according to Public Integrity, although Hillary Clinton and former President Barack Obama paid only a small amount.

The city of Rio Rancho – where Trump’s 2019 rally actually took place – chose not to charge Trump’s campaign for the $ 239,475 in lost labor and time associated with his visit; a spokeswoman said at the time that Trump’s campaign had already “made it clear that they would not reimburse the city for incidental costs that occurred outside of the event.”

Keller told Klepper the city would put whatever money Trump could repay into the general fund, which Keller says pays for city operations, including police and fire departments.

While Trump has said he opposes efforts to expose the police, Klepper joked with Keller that he may be doing just that.

“Is it fair to say that Donald Trump effectively emptied the police?” I knew this was happening somewhere in America; apparently it’s happening a bit in Albuquerque, ”Klepper asked.

“By that definition you could say that,” Keller replied.







