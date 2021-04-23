Shahbaz to be released today, NAB calls Abbasi





LAHORE: A full bench in the Lahore High Court on Thursday granted post-arrest bond to opposition leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif in a reference to money laundering.

Judge Ali Baqar Najafi, who headed the bench, announced a brief ruling in open court. Judge Aalia Neelum and Judge Syed Shahbaz Ali Rizvi were the other members of the bench.

For reasons to be recorded later and with consensus, we grant the petitioner post-arrest bond subject to his release of bonds worth Rs 5 million with two bonds each to the satisfaction of the learned court of first instance, read a copy of the short-term order signed by the three judges.

Earlier, NAB Special Prosecutor Faisal Raza Bokhari referred to a statement by lawyer Azam Nazir Tarar, lawyer for Shahbazs, about a split decision previously made by a division bench on the request for released on bail from Shahbaz.

On Tuesday, Tarar said he was unhappy that a division bench initially allowed the bail application and then issued a split decision. The lawyer said he had never witnessed a change in a decision announced in his 27 years of practicing law.

The NAB prosecutor said the lawyer’s statement amounts to contempt of court and he should repeat his comments. However, Tarar said he owned his words and wondered if the prosecutor wanted the bench to initiate contempt proceedings against him. Bokhari said he could establish that the attorney’s statement falls within the definition of contempt. The bench, however, asked the prosecutor to begin his arguments on the petition.

Bokhari argued that Shahbaz, the petitioner, had accumulated massive assets on behalf of his family members as benamidars. He said that two agent companies created by the petitioners’ sons, Hamza and Suleman, alone received an unexplained foreign investment of Rs 2 billion.

When asked whether Shahbaz was also a shareholder in the companies, the prosecutor told the judiciary that only members of the petitioner’s family were shareholders. The prosecutor said that the petitioner’s family members were also named suspects in the money laundering reference. He pointed out that some of the petitioner’s members had been declared at large by the court of first instance. He said the petitioner’s family created properties in 2005 when they started receiving huge foreign investment through TTs.

Judge Najafi asked the prosecutor whether the NAB investigated the source of the TTs. Lawyer Tarar pointed out that the NAB did not say anything in its reference about the source of the money received from outside the country.

The judge observed: How can the NAB declare Shahbaz Sharif’s assets illegal if there is no allegation of abuse of authority against him.

The prosecutor argued that the petitioner’s family members were his benamidars. How can you prove that the Shahbaz Sharifs family members are his benamidars? the judge put another question to the prosecutor. Bokhari said Shahbaz’s assets exceeded known sources of his income.

When asked from the bench about the adjournments sought in the trial, attorney Tarar said the defense asked for adjournments only upon the death of Shahbaz’s mother. After hearing arguments from both sides, the bench granted bail to Shahbaz.

Shahbaz was arrested on September 28, 2020, after the LHC refused to extend his bail.

Meanwhile, Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) leaders praised the nation for the endorsement of PMLN President Shahbaz Sharif by the Lahore High Court on Thursday.

They said: Today we thank Allah Almighty for the innocence of Shahbaz Sharif and the Sharif family. The biggest bench at the LHC proved that Shahbaz Sharif got a merit bond that proves his innocence.

They said Imran Khan’s responsibility is based on revenge and Shahzad Akbars’ baseless claims have fallen to the ground. They said today that Imran Khan’s position on opposition corruption has once again been proven wrong.

These views were expressed by PMLN Punjab President Rana Sanaullah, Central Information Secretary Marryum Aurangzeb, and Punjab Information Secretary Azma Bokhari as they spoke to officials. media before the Lahore High Court.

Rana Sanaullah said the Lahore High Court ruling proved Shahbaz Sharif’s innocence. Now people are right to ask why the chosen ruler wasted three years of the nation, he said.

He said that no welfare work / project has been launched in the country in three years by this government and that they have only pursued policies of revenge and destruction.

The economy was destroyed by this selected incompetent government. The PML-N struggle will advance under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif, he said.

Condemning the Quetta explosion, he said the selected gang could not control the law and order situation in the country. What happened in the last 10 days and a suicide explosion in Quetta is proof of their incompetence, said Rana Sanaullah.

Marryum Aurangzeb said the state mandate has been destroyed in the past 10 days. She said their days are numbered and the PMLN will resume service to that country from which the chain was broken.

A single transparent election will lift the country out of its difficulties, she said. The people’s vote must be respected without any apolitical interference and the government must be formed according to the will of the people.

She said today that she congratulated the nation as Imran Khan’s false declaration of corruption had once again failed. The judges bailed Shahbaz Sharif on merit, the NAB could not prove any kind of bribes, any kind of corruption. The court asked the NAB for evidence of Shahbaz Sharif’s corruption and the NAB produced no evidence, she said.

Shahbaz Sharif served the people of Punjab as a cult. For Imran Khan and Shahzad Akbar, I will say that Shahbaz Sharif was released on bail in the tenth case. The High Court threw away all the papers Shahzad Akbar used to greet in the media, she said and added that Thursday’s ruling is a medal for the PMLN because people have been misled about the fact that corruption had taken place in the government’s last term, but after three years they could prove nothing.

She demanded that Imran Khan apologize to the nation for his false statements and now the investigation should be opened against Imran Khan, Shahzad Akbar, Khusro Bakhtiar, Jahangir Tareen and all the others who made false statements and brought forward false allegations.

Shahbaz Sharif was unanimously acquitted by a bench of three LHC members, Azma Bokhari said, adding that the days of the selected government are numbered and soon the PMLN will start serving the country as it did before.

Meanwhile, the National Accountability Office summoned former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on April 26 as part of a new investigation against him regarding the appointment of the former chief executive of Pakistan Petroleum.

NAB Rawalpindi took note of the alleged corruption and illegal appointment of Wamiq Bokhari and summoned the leader of the PMLN with a complete dossier.

The Prime Minister’s special assistant on political communication, Shahbaz Gill, addressed Maryam Nawaz as the calibri queen and said that responsibility for looted wealth must be made and the bond does not mean no sanction should not be inflicted for corruption. He said the corrupt had made illegal assets of 549 billion rupees over the past 20 years in the name of serving the people. Gill said the corrupt had started corrupt plans on the people and served the fugitive.

