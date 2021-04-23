Trump gives thumbs up to posts for COVID vaccine that saves lives





The publications are pushing for New Yorkers to roll up their sleeves and get vaccinated against the coronavirus, which attracts a big thumbs up from Donald Trump. The former president is taking part in the campaign to get more people vaccinated so the city can get going at full speed.

I’m all for the vaccine, Trump said Thursday. It is one of the great achievements, a real miracle, and not just for the United States. Saved tens of millions of lives around the world. Saved entire countries.

Speaking by phone to Post columnist Michael Goodwin, Trump said he had his first photo before leaving the White House in January, and his second in Florida, where he now lives. Former First Lady Melania Trump has also been vaccinated and has had no adverse reactions.

Not even a little pain in his arm, he said. It’s a pretty amazing thing.

Trump naturally remains proud of Operation Warp Speed, the program he commissioned that dramatically reduced the time spent on human vaccine research, development and testing. No previous vaccine had hit the market in less than five years, while this one went from start to finish in about nine months. The first doses were shipped to the United States in mid-December.

Trump and his successor, Joe Biden, disagree on much else, but both believe the vaccine saves lives.

A registered nurse places a bandage on Rickson Goncalves’ arm after receiving his first dose of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine inside the former NFL Experience store, now set up as a managed vaccination site in New York City Anthony Behar / Sipa USA

If we hadn’t had a vaccine, it would have been like the Spanish Flu of 1918, Trump said of the pandemic that claimed 100 million lives worldwide.

Globally, some 141 million people have contracted COVID-19, with more than 3 million deaths.

Almost 570,000 of the deaths have occurred in the United States.

New Yorkers arrive at the Javitz Center for their 1st and 2nd injections of the COVID-19 vaccine earlier this week.Matthew McDermott

The vaccine is a good thing and people should take advantage of it, Trump said, before quickly adding that no one should be forced, we have our freedoms. But I highly recommend it because it is a real lifeline.

