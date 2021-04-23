John Kerry must be careful about reaching a climate deal with China

The United States and China, the world’s two largest carbon emitters, recently released a joint statement declaring that they are determined to cooperate with each other and with other countries to tackle the climate crisis, which must be approached with the seriousness and urgency it demands.

The statement came as John Kerry John KerryBrazil Wants US to Pay Not to Raze Amazon Overnight Energy: Biden to Aim to Halve US Emissions by 2030 | Pause for leasing oil and gas on public land will last until at least June The era of climate policy has arrived LEARN MORE, President Biden’s climate czar, concluded a trip to China, including two days with his Chinese counterpart, Xie Zhenhua, in Shanghai. This statement was praised because China is the world’s largest emitter and the United States is the second. Together, they account for almost half of global carbon emissions.

This is the first time China has teamed up to say it’s a crisis, Kerry Told reporters in Seoul last weekend. The US climate czar also said that the US and China agreed on critical elements on where we need to go. Despite all the agreed speeches, Kerry failed to secure a commitment that Beijing would make new pledges at President Bidens’ two-day virtual climate summit this week, scheduled to begin on Earth Day.

China, on the contrary, signals that there will soon be no climate deal. For a large country of 1.4 billion people, those goals are not easy to achieve, Deputy Foreign Minister Le Yucheng told The Associated Press late last week. Some countries are asking China to meet the targets earlier. I am afraid that is not very realistic. According to the Associated Press, countries are expected to announce more ambitious national carbon emission reduction targets before or at the meeting, as well as pledges of financial aid for less wealthy countries’ climate efforts.

Xi Jinping announced last year that China would achieve carbon neutrality by 2060. The US target is 2050. At the moment, China’s climate promises are not interesting. Beijing’s main, nationally determined contribution to its pledge embodied in the Paris Agreement is to cap emissions by 2030. In other words, China has given itself an incentive to increase fouling in the world. ‘air until then.

China is building more than one large coal-fired power plant every week, according to the Global Energy Monitor and the Center for Research on Energy and Clean Air. Last year, China builds more than three times as many coal-fired power plants as all other countries combined. So there may be little progress towards halting human-caused climate change until China rallies, but that doesn’t mean the United States has to make concessions to get China to act. .

At first, Beijing does not honor its promises. So why bother trying to get them? Sadly, there’s no point in giving up anything to get China to sign an international agreement, Cleo Paskal of the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies told The Hill, when asked about the United States’ current efforts in climate. Beijing, Paskal says, is simply using its unrestricted war playbook. His goal is to get all the concessions possible, blocking his opponents as much as possible, then invoking the deal when it suits him and ignoring it when it doesn’t. Period.

China’s rulers, borrowing from the Soviet Union, are obsessed with overall national power, an empirical framework for ranking the strength of countries. Beijing, in its relentless campaign to become the most powerful country on the planet, can achieve this by increasing China’s overall national power or decreasing that of others. The climate is an ideal way to diminish the overall national power of the United States, by prompting American presidents to take measures that undermine the size of their economy. Beijing views the climate competitively, and one can even say extremely selfish terms.,

If China perceives the climate situation as a crisis, as Kerry puts it, it is because the Chinese people are relentlessly and loudly asking for cleaner air. It is the insecurity of the Communist Party that motivates the leaders to act. In short, there is no reason to make any concessions that China will make on its own.

Kerry therefore did not need to travel to China to secure Xi Jinpings’ participation in the Washington summit. Biden had invited 40 executives and Xi was not about to isolate himself. He confirmed his participation at the last minute on Wednesday. The Chinese leader was not going to give up speaking.

The countries will also meet in Glasgow in November for the United Nations Climate Change Conference. There, at the 26th such international gathering, countries are supposed to step up their pledges, fit into the lingo of the climate community. China may or may not soar in Scotland, but does it really matter what it promises in this context or in others?

Until countries put enforcement mechanisms in place in climate agreements, and maybe not even then, Beijing’s promises are worthless. The Chinese rulers will clean their air or not, for their own reasons. Not Kerrys. Not Bidens. Not the worlds.

Gordon Chang is a columnist and author of The Coming Collapse of China. You can follow his updates online on Twitter at @GordonGChang.