Pakistani Parliament Resumes Debate on French Envoy’s Expulsion | Voice of America





ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s parliament will resume debate on the fate of the French ambassador on Friday after the government appears, for now, to end the bloody protests against France that have rocked the country for a week.

A resolution calls for a debate on whether to expel the French envoy, for the National Assembly to condemn Western blasphemy, for Muslim nations to unite on the issue and for authorities to provide space in cities for future events.

The resolution – presented privately by a member of the ruling party – will likely be replaced by a stronger resolution from the opposition, but will nonetheless not be binding.

Yet he seems to have gotten the steam behind a months-long anti-France campaign by the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) since President Emmanuel Macron defended the right of a satirical magazine to republish cartoons depicting the Prophet Muhammad – an act deemed blasphemous by many Muslims.

Supporters of the upstart radical party violently protested across the country last week when its leader was arrested after calling for a march on the capital to demand the expulsion of the French envoy.

As protests escalated, the French Embassy recommended all its citizens to leave the country – a call that seemed largely ignored.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed – who negotiated an end to the protests with TLP leaders – said five police officers and eight protesters were killed.

Protesters also held 11 police officers and two special rangers hostage for hours, before releasing them bruised and bloodied.

Despite the TLP’s ban last week under counterterrorism laws – and its leader’s continued detention – party elders on Tuesday called off any further action.

“We haven’t given anything,” Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said at a press conference on Wednesday.

“They realized that the state is serious,” added Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has been accused in the past of appeasing the TLP for fear of upsetting Pakistani conservatives.

On Monday, he begged the group to end its violent campaign to oust the French ambassador, saying the unrest was hurting the nation.

“It makes no difference for France,” he said in a national speech broadcast on television.

“If we continue to protest our whole life, we will only harm our own country and it will have no impact (the West).

Few issues are as galvanizing in Pakistan as blasphemy, and even the slightest suggestion of insulting Islam can fuel protests, incite lynching, and unite the country’s warring political parties.

