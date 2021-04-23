Nations must accelerate their climate change commitments: Macron





PARIS All countries must unite to engage in the fight to reduce methane emissions and accelerate the implementation of commitments by 2030, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday. Speaking at the US-hosted global climate summit, Macron hailed the US decision to cut its greenhouse gas emissions to at least half by 2030, calling it “a historic decision on Glasgow road ”. The 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference will take place in November this year at the Scottish Event Campus in Glasgow, Scotland. He said last week that German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Chinese President Xi Jinping are also committed in this direction. There is a single target in the weeks and months ahead to implement the commitments that are precisely measurable and verifiable by 2030, he said, adding that “fundamentally, 2030 is the new 2050”. Macron said that was also the plan of the European Green Deal and that to meet the challenge it was imperative to reduce the costs of technology and innovation as in the case of solar batteries and to transform the financial system. “France will take all its responsibilities in the coming months to go further on the subject of this finance in the service of the climate”, he declared. He also underlined the need to integrate the environmental dimension in the costs of investments in trade relations. “There will be no credible and sustainable environmental action if there is no social and climate justice to succeed collectively.” Climate justice is at the heart of his partnership with India within the framework of the International Solar Alliance and the upcoming Paris summit on May 18 on the sustainable financing of African economies, he said. He added that it was now up to countries to define a “stronger mandate for public banks to finally implement carbon neutrality if we are to be successful.” The continuous summit, attended by more than 40 world leaders, faced several technical challenges. Macron’s 3.50 minute speech was interrupted twice at first as the video briefly overlapped with Indonesian President Joko Widodo’s appearance and shortly again when US Secretary of State Antony Blinken cut it off to pass the microphone to Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Anadolu Agency website contains only a portion of the stories offered to subscribers in the AA News Broadcasting System (HAS), and in summary form. Please contact us for subscription options.







