Donald Trump says LeBron James’ remarks are ‘jarring, mean, insulting’





Former President Donald Trump released a statement Thursday night criticizing NBA star LeBron James for his recent remarks on a police shootout, and Trump has yet another blow to the NBA in general.

The president released the statement through Ben Jacobs on Twitter.

LeBron James should focus on basketball rather than presiding over the destruction of the NBA, which has just recorded the lowest television ratings by far in the league’s long and distinguished history. RACISTS are divisive, mean, insulting and He may be a great basketball player, but he does nothing to bring our country together. “

Trump was referring to a Tweet that James made Tuesday night after it was announced that 16-year-old black girl Ma’Khia Bryant had been shot and killed by a white police officer in Columbus, Ohio.

Cincinnati Bearcats students wave a large header from President Donald J. Trump as they prepare for the game against the Xavier Musketeers at the Fifth Third Arena on January 26, 2017 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Cincinnati defeated Xavier 86-78. Photo by Joe Robbins / Getty Images

James tweeted a photo of Agent Nicholas Reardon, saying “” YOU ARE NEXT #ACCOUNTABILITY “, with an hourglass emoji.

Bryant’s death came on Tuesday afternoon, around the same time a Minneapolis, Minnesota, jury returned three guilty verdicts for former police officer Derek Chauvin in George Floyd’s death in 2020.

The next day, James deleted his tweet, later claiming it would only “create more hatred” and “more racism”. Here are his two full tweets:

“WRATH does [not do] none of us are good and that includes me! Gather all the facts and educate the fact though! My anger is still there for what happened to this little girl. My sympathy for his family and justice prevail! He tweeted.

“I am so tired of seeing black people killed by the police. I took the tweet because it is used to create more hate – it is not about an officer. This is the whole system and they always use our words to create more racism. I need more RESPONSIBILITY so badly. “

Body footage was released on Wednesday which shows Reardon approaching a fight scene of fighting girls, and Bryant savagely swinging a knife at another woman, who ultimately fell backwards. Reardon repeatedly gave Bryant warnings, who appeared to ignore him or not hear him. As she charged towards another woman, Reardon shot Bryant four times.

Chauvin was found guilty on Tuesday of all three counts of second degree murder, third degree murder and second degree manslaughter.

Chauvin is the former Minneapolis Police Department seen kneeling on George Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes. Floyd died while in custody in May 2020. Chauvin did not speak during the trial, and the jury did not deliberate until a day after both sides presented pleadings on Monday.

A video showed Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes last year, and Floyd’s last words heard on the video were “I can’t breathe.”

