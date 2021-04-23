PTI’s success depends on poverty reduction, says Prime Minister – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Thursday that reducing poverty and raising the standard of living of the poor would be a real achievement for his government.

Our struggle for poverty reduction will last 25 years and if we succeed it will be the real success of my five-year government, he said, noting that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) celebrates the quarter century of its existence next Sunday.

Addressing a signing ceremony for a memorandum of understanding between four private banks and the Ministry of Maritime Affairs to provide concessional loans to poor fishermen, he said that according to a 2013 report from the Program United Nations Development (UNDP), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was the province with the highest poverty. in the country, but his government managed to lift large numbers of people out of poverty and (as a result) in the last election the PTI won with a two-thirds majority in the KP.

When I go to the masses after a five-year term in my government, my success would be how many people were lifted out of poverty, not how many got richer, he said.

MoU signed with four banks to grant concessional loans to fishermen

The Prime Minister proudly mentioned the recently released UNDP report which reflected the reduction in the level of poverty in KP during the period 2013-2018.

He said under the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), four private banks would provide easy loans to fishermen to enable them to purchase the latest equipment such as boats and freezers for added value to their business on top of that. to achieve self-dependence.

He said it was the first time in Sindh that people living in slums and shanty towns would have their own homes. Unfortunately, 40% of Karachi city includes Katchi Abadis. We are considering giving the inhabitants of these settlements their own homes, he added.

Minister of Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi, Minister of Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Usman Dar and senior officials from four banks attended the event.

The representatives of the National Bank of Pakistan, the Bank of the Punjab, the Alfalah Bank and Habib Bank and the Ministry of Maritime Affairs signed the documents for granting loans to fishermen under the Kamyab Jawan program.

The prime minister praised the initiative to raise fishermen who, he said, generally led difficult lives.

He said the memorandum of understanding was signed in light of the PTI struggle which would end its 25th anniversary next Sunday.

Prime Minister Khan has vowed to clean the Karachi Sea from pollution and said plans have been made to install water filtration plants in the city. Unfortunately, our sea water has been polluted a lot due to the disposal of solid waste in the sea, but my government has promised to clean up our sea, he added.

The prime minister said his plan to develop two new cities – Ravi Urban City in Lahore and Bundle Island in the Karachis coastal area – would lead to a revolution and help solve many problems in addition to generating money.

Meeting with the owners of flour mills

Later, in a meeting with representatives of the Punjab, Sindh and KP flour mill associations, the prime minister said that the supply of wheat flour and its regular supply was one of the top priorities of the government.

The delegation from the flour mills association discussed options to improve and facilitate the interprovincial movement of wheat and wheat flour.

The prime minister learned that the country expects a bumper wheat harvest for the current season, which would help stabilize flour prices in the country.

Buddhist monks

A delegation of 11 distinguished Buddhist monks from Sri Lanka, who are visiting Pakistan at the invitation of the government, called on the prime minister. Mr. Khan welcomed the delegation and stressed the importance of strengthening people-to-people contacts between Pakistan and Sri Lanka and strengthening interfaith harmony.

Highlighting the glorious heritage of Gandhara of Pakistan, Mr. Khan said the country is the proud custodian of some of the world’s most sacred Buddhist sites and provides an excellent religious tourism opportunity for tourists from all over the world, especially from Sri Lanka. . Pakistan is a land of unparalleled natural beauty and historical and cultural sites, he added.

The prime minister told the delegation that his government was working on the creation of a sacred Buddhist trail, which would include Pakistan’s most revered Buddhist heritage sites. Our plan is to build state-of-the-art logistics facilities along the trail to facilitate Buddhist pilgrims from different parts of the world, he said.

Appreciating the government’s initiative to develop the Holy Buddhist Trail and the ongoing renovation works at various archaeological and religious sites, the monks said Pakistan was ready for large-scale tourism and religious pilgrimage from all over the world.

The delegation recalled and appreciated the long-standing friendly relations, cooperation and solidarity of Pakistani people with Sri Lanka. The members of the delegation thanked the Pakistani government for organizing their trip.

The Prime Minister wished the delegation a pleasant stay in Pakistan and asked them to share their experiences with others on the unique Pakistani hospitality, natural beauty and Buddhist heritage, motivating others to undertake visits to Pakistan. Pakistan.

Posted in Dawn on April 23, 2021

