Boris Johnson accuses former ‘bitter’ right-hand man Dominic Cummings of leaking text messages in an attempt to destabilize him

RAGING Boris Johnson has accused his former right-hand man Dominic Cummings of trying to destabilize him with vengeful leaks.

Insiders say the prime minister is deeply disappointed and saddened that the texts he sent have been made public.

Text message between Prime Minister and billionaire business leader James Dyson

His advisor was kicked out of No.10 last November.

The prime minister ordered his staff to cease all contact with his former ally.

The man who once pulled the strings of government as an all-powerful adviser is now suspected of treason against the prime minister.

Mr Johnson has told his allies that the skyrocketing Downing Streets and the successful vaccine rollout may have enraged him even more.

A political row has flared up after text messages Mr Johnson sent to billionaire business leader James Dyson and a Saudi prince were made public.

Whitehall security chiefs have launched an official investigation into the damaging leaks.

But Mr Johnson has only one suspect and is deeply disappointed by his attempts to undermine the government.

A No 10 source said: The PM believes Dominic Cummings is responsible for a series of damaging leaks regarding his personal communications.

He is deeply disappointed and saddened by what he thinks his former advisor has done and believes he is attempting to undermine the government and the Conservative Party.

He fears Dom is responsible for the SMS leaks about James Dyson and Mohammed bin Salman.

All of the leaked messages were received or sent by Mr Johnson during Mr Cummings’ time at No 10, with the PM supposedly sharing them often with those around him.

Mr Cummings left No 10 last November and the top insider added: There are fears he may be bitter about how the government has progressed more and more since he left.

Downing Street was rocked this week after the BBC revealed texts the Prime Minister sent to Brexit billionaire Sir James at the height of last year’s first Covid wave.

Mr Johnson had promised him that he would not be slapped with additional taxes if he sent staff to the UK to help build ventilators.

The row dominated PMQs on Wednesday, with Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer accusing the PM of doing a favor to those with his personal cell phone number.

Sir James, now based in Singapore, texted the Prime Minister last March to say he was ready to help in the fight against Covid.

But he asked for reassurance that his staff would not be caught off guard by a scathing tax bill if they made it to the UK.

The Prime Minister replied: James, I am the first Lord of the Treasury and you understand that we are supporting you to do what you need.

It came after days of sinister lobbying allegations, sparked by former Tory MP David Camerons, an unsuccessful bid to secure Treasury loans for toxic company Greensill Capital.

Sir Keir blasted: What this shows once again is the extent of the harassment and cronyism that is at the heart of his Tory government.

No10 initially said there would be no investigation into how the exchange was made public.

But a change of course appeared yesterday, when it was announced that an internal investigation would be carried out by the Cabinet Office.

Downing Street has announced that it will publish correspondence between Mr Johnson and Sir James shortly.

The Prime Minister also told the Commons that he was happy to share all the details of the exchanges.

This came just two weeks after another text leak from Mr Johnson’s personal phone appeared in the media.

They showed Saudi Arabia’s controversial Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman urged the PM to correct the Premier League’s decision to block its 300million takeover offer from Newcastle United.

Messages revealed that Mr Johnson then asked another senior assistant to investigate the matter in July 2020.

Last night Mr Cummings did not respond to the inflammatory charge that he leaked the texts.

He and Mr Johnson were once the closest allies together winning the historic Brexit vote of 2016, taking control of the party and crushing Labor in the 2019 election.

However, their relationship turned sour after Mr Cummings’ infamous trip to break the lockdown at Durhams Barnard Castle in April 2020.

A toxic turf war in Downing Street then erupted last November, pitting Mr Cummings against Mr Johnson’s fiancee, Carrie Symonds.

The Brexit hardline was eventually kicked out and has remained low ever since, occasionally tweeting its thoughts on the government.

Critics have said the series of leaks – especially between the foreign leaders and No.10 – could pose a national security risk. The security think tank, the Henry Jackson Society, called for urgent action against the fleeing.

Boss Alan Mendoza criticized: This series of private messages leaked by the Prime Minister’s phone could pose a risk to national security.

The government urgently needs to investigate who is getting them and for what purpose.

Senior MPs also criticized the security around Mr Johnsons’ phone as he had had the same number for more than a decade.

Former Tory leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith said Dyson’s revelations beg the question: what is happening to government security?

He demanded a security review of all ministers’ phones.

He said: There is a pressing need now for a proper review of the departmental use of private communications systems. People don’t take it seriously.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesperson yesterday did not deny reports that Cabinet Secretary Simon Case advised Mr Johnson to change his phone number.

Mr Case was concerned about the ease with which lobbyists and business leaders could contact him.

The spokesperson told reporters: We do not go into the details of the advice provided between a cabinet secretary and a prime minister.

Sir James said his company did not benefit from the ventilation project and voluntarily covered the 20 million development costs.

He added: When the Prime Minister called me to ask Dyson to urgently build fans, of course I said yes. We were in the midst of a national emergency and I am extremely proud of Dysons’ response – I would do the same again if asked.

The rise and fall of the Brexit winner OCTOBER 2015: Cummings founds Vote Leave and the Brains slogan Take Back Control ahead of the EU referendum. JUNE 2016: Vote Leave wins historic Brexit referendum, bringing down David Cameron. Cummings backs Michael Gove against Boris Johnson in the Tory leadership battle. JULY 2019: Johnson convinces the Maverick aide to join him in No.10 after winning power. DECEMBER 2019: Cummings has been hailed as the mastermind of the 80-seat Tory majority in the election after helping the PM commit to Brexit. MARCH / APRIL 2020: After his wife gets Covid, secretly drives his family to Durham while the nation is on lockdown. He also catches the virus but recovers 250 miles from his London home. Goes to Barnard Castle on his wife’s birthday. MAY 2020: Sensational defense of his actions at an unprecedented press conference in Downing Street Rose Garden. He claims he was on his way to Barnard Castle to test the eyesight and avoid the bag. NOVEMBER 2020: Released from No 10 after a series of fiery feuds with Prime Minister’s fiancee Carrie Symonds, after being accused of briefing her. APRIL 2021: Accused of trying to harm the government out of revenge.