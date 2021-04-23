PM supports ASEAN resolution on Myanmar crisis







Prayut: Do not attend conferences Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha yesterday pledged to support any action proposed by tomorrow’s special ASEAN summit on Myanmar’s political crisis, although he was unable to attend in person. Myanmar’s military, or Tatmadaw, ousted the country’s democratically elected government on February 1. Myanmar has seen protests across the country since then. The junta recently started cracking down on protesters, leading to the deaths of several hundred pro-democracy activists and the detention of over 3,000 others. The Tatmadaw also launched airstrikes on Karen villages near the northwestern border of Thailand, sending thousands to flee into the kingdom. Indonesian President Joko Widodo recently called for a special Asean summit and invited several leaders, including General Min Aung Hlaing, the leader of the Burmese junta, to help resolve the crisis. General Prayut however announced this week that he could not attend and that he would instead send Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai to represent him. Traisuree Taisaranakul, deputy government spokesperson, said General Prayut conveyed his message to Mr Widodo during a phone call yesterday. General Prayut is said to have commended Jakarta for its efforts to promote dialogue on the situation in Myanmar. Ms. Traisuree said General Prayut had expressed concern about the situation in Myanmar and acknowledged that the crisis there posed a challenge to peace and stability in the region. However, she said the recent local Covid-19 outbreak meant the prime minister could not attend the summit, but pledged to support any action he decided to take. Meanwhile, Pita Limjaroenrat, leader of the opposition Move Forward party, called on ASEAN leaders to establish a peace process in Myanmar and bring it back to the path of democracy. Pita said the process should be open and transparent and all parties involved in Myanmar, including members of the fallen civilian government, ethnic groups and the military, should be included in the process.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos