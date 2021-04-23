Greta Thunberg blames politicians for ‘ignoring’ climate crisis

Environmental champion Greta Thunberg attacked powerful politicians on Thursday for “ignoring” climate change, as she demanded an end to fossil fuel subsidies and pleaded with the current generation of leaders to take the crisis more seriously.

Speaking as world leaders gathered at a climate summit hosted by US President Joe Biden, Thunberg, 18, warned that powerful interests and lawmakers were contributing to the “destruction” of living conditions in the world.

“How long do you honestly believe people in power like you will get away with it?” the Swedish activist said via video conference in a biting rebuke to a panel at the American house.

“How long do you think you can continue to ignore the climate crisis, the global aspect of fairness and historic emissions without being held accountable?” she asked.

“You’re getting by now, but sooner or later people are going to realize what you’ve been doing all this time.”

Thunberg, the world’s tallest young climate activist, previously addressed members of the US Congress at a hearing in 2019.

But Thursday’s remarks coincided with Biden’s Earth Day Climate Summit, in which he pledged aggressive new targets to reduce emissions.

As leaders like Chinese President Xi Jinping, India Narendra Modi and Russia’s Vladimir Putin pledged to cut emissions, Thunberg said global action was still far from where it should be.

“We are in 2021. The fact that we still have this discussion and more so that we are still subsidizing fossil fuels directly or indirectly using taxpayer money is a shame,” she said.

“This is proof that we have not understood the climate emergency at all”.

She also directly accused the current generation of politicians “of giving up without even trying.” Well, I am here to tell you that unlike you, my generation will not give up without a fight ”.

Thunberg in particular criticized the continued use of fossil fuel subsidies, which in the United States have been on the books for over 100 years, even though Washington pledged in 2009 to end them.

Congressman Ro Khanna, who chairs the environmental subcommittee Thunberg testified to, said he and other House Democrats supported ending the billions of dollars in subsidies in the next infrastructure package to the study in Congress.

“What he’s going to do is stop charging tax subsidies to pay lobbyists and wealthy leaders,” he said.

