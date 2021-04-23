The decision to expropriate the historic bazaar and the Khans’ area was published in the Official Gazette





The urgent expropriation decision signed by President Erdoan for the historic bazaar and the Khans area was published in the Official Gazette. In the urban design project of the historic bazaar of the Metropolitan Municipality of Bursa and the Hanlar arba district, which will mark the future of the city, an urgent expropriation decision has been taken in order to proceed with expeditious expropriation. While the decision signed by President Recep Tayyip Erdoan is published in the Official Gazette, the Metropolitan Municipality immediately launches the process of determining cases concerning the areas covered by the expropriation. Significant progress has been made in the historic project that will restore the historic splendor of the historic bazaar and Khans area, which began to form in the 14th century in Bursa, the first capital of the Ottoman Empire, and completed its development with the formation of inns, covered bazaars and bazaars in the 16th century. In the project of the Metropolitan Municipality of Bursa, which is also supported by the Ministry of Environment and Town Planning, the Kzlay, the Kur, the Central Bank buildings and the building behind the Red Crescent building, which was demolished along with 40 stores surrounding the tomb belonging to the 15th Ottoman Sheikhulislam known as the Esiri Mehmet Efendi stock exchange, The demolition of a building was completed. Under the project, the expropriation of 5 square meters of the area to be expropriated out of a total of 969 thousand 1016 square meters has been completed. While an agreement has been reached with 500 of the nearly 101 beneficiaries in the project area, negotiations are continuing with the other 400 beneficiaries. The Metropolitan Municipality, which completed the demolition process in the 21 thousand 5 square meters of the area requiring the destruction of a total of 100 thousand square meters, applied the process of “ urgent expropriation ” in order to speed up the process in the remaining area of ​​about 16 thousand square meters. President approved President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has also received support for the historic project that will perhaps mark Bursa’s next 100 years. The urgent expropriation decision was signed by President Erdogan. In the decision published in the Official Journal; As part of the project is working on the theme “ Preservation of historical and cultural heritage and transfer to future generations ”, which will be carried out in order to unearth hostels in the area known as the Khans Area of ​​real estate located in the les boundaries of the province of Bursa District of Osmangazi District of ehrekst and whose island and parcel numbers are shown in the attached list. It was stated that the urgent expropriation was decided by the Metropolitan Municipality in accordance with Article 2942 of Law No. 27 on Expropriation. The expropriation branch of the metropolitan municipality, which has worked hard for the expropriation processes of the urban design project of the historic bazaar and inns in the arba region, is speeding up the process so as not to waste time after the decision to urgent expropriation. In accordance with Article 2942 of Expropriation Law No.27 through legal advice, determination cases will be filed and the demolition process will begin again with evacuation procedures.

