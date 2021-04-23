The Irish Times take on the Indias Covid crisis: the price of complacency





As India reported the world’s worst one-day increase in coronavirus infections to date 314,835 on Thursday, the country’s overwhelmed healthcare system was on the brink of collapse. Deaths rose by 2,104 over the same period, India’s worst daily toll. The total number of confirmed cases was nearly 16 million, just behind the United States. The near vertical rise in the infection graph over the past two weeks in the country of more than 1.3 billion people is linked to political appeasement, poor infection control, new variants including a double mutant strain found in nearly two-thirds of samples in the most afflicted state of Maharashtra, and large-scale events like the gathering of millions of Hindus last month for a ritual bath in the Ganges at Haridwar in the state of ‘Uttarakhand. And Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has done nothing to dissuade worshipers from rallying, comes under heavy criticism for promoting mass rallies of his BJP in West Bengal which has held elections. Critics also pointed to the delay in vaccination efforts in the country. India has administered more than 130 million doses, but so far the campaign has been limited to health workers, frontline staff and people over 45, as well as anyone in pain. comorbidities. A tightening of the supply, already affecting the reader, could slow it down further. Queues of desperate people have formed outside overwhelmed hospitals unprepared for the second wave, where oxygen supplies have been a particular problem, with a number in the capital Delhi running out entirely on Thursday. Embodying the problem, 22 ventilator patients have died in Maharashtra after a leaking oxygen tank was shut off at a government hospital. India, and potentially the world, is paying a heavy price on Modi, who has spent more time lessening the severity of the pandemic than fighting it. A right-wing populist, his ego, contempt for science and Covid-19 complacency have all the characteristics and irresponsibility of Donald Trump and Jair Bolsonaro.

