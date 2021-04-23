Jokowi is no exception, officially signed Solo mayor Gibran Rakabuming Raka bans President Joko Widodo from returning home





Collage IG @jokowi and @gibran_rakabuming President Jokowi and Gibran Rakabuming Raka

GridHot.ID – The government officially prohibits going home or returning to their hometown on Lebaran 2021. This seems to apply to anyone, including President Joko Widodo. During the launch of Kompas.com, the head of the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) as well as the chairman of the Covid-19 task force, Lt. Gen. Doni Monardo, said the ban on return to Lebaran country 2021 started today. Also read: Back home with the in-laws, Cita Citata seems to give a code to immediately apply Indra Bruggman: After the fast, what to do with this! This was conveyed by Doni during a press conference after chairing a coordination meeting for the treatment of Covid-19 with the governor of Riau Syamsuar at the Serindit Hall, Riau regional building in Pekanbaru, Thursday (22/4 / 2021). “The ban on going home was decided earlier, today it is in effect. Previously, the ban on going home from May 6 to 17, 2021,” Doni said. The policy, he said, was contained in the addendum to Circular No. 13/2021 which regulates the tightening of requirements for domestic travel actors (PPDN) during D-14 eliminating the return home of the April 22 to May 5, 2021 and D + 7 eliminating returning home May 18 to 24, 2021. Also Read: Lebaran 2021 Homecoming Officially Abolished, Transport Ministry Restricted Vehicles To Operations May 6-17, 2021, Here Are The Rules And Types Doni explained that the ban on going home was enforced earlier to prevent the wider spread of Covid-19. According to him, this policy is also aimed at the safety of the Indonesian people. related videos





