The Trump administration is over, but the Trump crisis is not





When Walter Mondale, the former vice-president, died on Monday, C-SPAN circulated a video clip of him on the gallery of the House of Representatives, from January 6, 1981. It is a remarkable visual clip of ‘a lost Washington. Mondale and President Jimmy Carter had just been defeated in a landslide by Ronald Reagan and George HW Bush, receiving just forty-nine Electoral College votes against the four hundred and eighty-nine Republicans. The video shows Mondale conscientiously discharging his constitutional function of presiding over a special session of Congress certifying the results. First, Mondale, smiling, reads the presidential tally. Democrats and Republicans rise to applaud the Reagans’ victory. Then Mondale, still smiling, read the results of the vice-presidency. Walter F. Mondale, of the state of Minnesota, received forty-nine votes, he said, before turning and making an ironic but audible aside to Tip ONeill, the legendary Democratic Speaker of the House. A landslide, jokes Mondale. Very impressive, answers ONeill. Once again, the whole room rises. Republicans and Democrats give Mondale, the portrait of a chic loser, a standing ovation.

It’s hard to imagine that Mondale or anyone in this forty-year-old video could have conceived of a January 6 like we’ve had this year, and a president like Donald Trump decisively losing the proofread but not conceding defeat. , the one who would unleash a crowd of his supporters on the Capitol himself to prevent his own vice-president from doing his constitutional duty and ratifying this defeat. In two minutes and sixteen seconds, this decades-old video clip captures the cost of our descent into the politics of performative confrontation, capturing the chasm between a democracy that worked and one that today doesn’t.

Next Wednesday, President Joe Biden is due to deliver his first speech at a joint session of Congress on the eve of his 100th day in office. Outside the Capitol, newly erected fences and a strong National Guard presence attest to the lingering scars of our own January 6th. But January 6 denial has taken hold with Trump and many of his supporters, even some inside Congress. They now claim that the horrific events of that day were just a peaceful protest, and they continue to refuse to accept the legitimacy of Bidens’ victory. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was unable to strike a deal with Republicans to create a bipartisan commission to investigate the attack on Capitol Hill.

And regardless of the old bipartisan ritual of applauding the president, no matter what party he is from; a number of Republican members of Congress have told Punchbowl News that they won’t even bother to show up for the presidents’ speeches. No, said Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, a former member of the House Republican leadership. No, said Rep. Nancy Mace, a highly regarded Republican recruit from South Carolina. I’m not, said Rep. Greg Pence, brother of Trump’s vice president Mike Pence. Just hours after rioters sought to stop the Vice President from hitting the hammer on President Trump, Greg Pence was one of 147 Republicans who voted against certification of election results, a total of so big that he doesn’t represent a little fool. fringe but the vast majority of the Republican House Conference.

Three months later, no price has been paid by Republicans who voted. Immediately after January 6, this result was not entirely clear. Some Republican politicians initially disowned Trump and seemed to believe his grip on the Party would dissipate Nikki Haley, I think of you, but I have since been keen to shy away from their own words. Many companies have even announced that they will suspend political donations to those who voted against certification of election results, suggesting that there may in fact be consequences. Instead, the inevitable flashback has already begun.

In recent days, as new reports on campaign funding have arrived, the nonprofit Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) has found numerous examples of corporate political action committees resuming their contributions to Republicans who voted to overturn election results. They include PACs managed by AT&T., The American Bankers Association, JetBlue, and the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors. Toyotas PAC gave at least forty-eight thousand dollars to thirty-one Republican members who voted against certification, according to Noah Bookbinder, the chairman of CREW, who told me it was the largest amount his group said. found so far away. embrace not caring that members of Congress have encouraged an insurgency.

This is hardly surprising. Washington is a place of calculation, and these companies have calculated, with precision, where the vast majority of Republican officials in Congress are still located. Making paper out of a scandal, assuming the public isn’t paying enough attention to care about a few donations that really only matter to the politicians who receive them, is what this city is. The Republican Party has had the opportunity to differentiate itself from Donald Trump and his anti-democratic actions and tendencies, to say that it has gone too far, Bookbinder told me. They did not do it.

In Walter Mondale’s Washington, a president attacking the legitimacy of an American election was unthinkable. Three months after this actually happened, what is unthinkable is that Republicans would even consider repudiating the president who did it. Normal old Washingtons is this Mondale video; his new norm is that half of Washington is doing totally fine with a violent mob trying to kill the other half of Washington. Or pretending it never happened. For those who cannot explain the events of January 6, ignoring the insurgency in favor of culture wars and partisan postures has already become a perfectly acceptable alternative. 12 weeks later, Republican anti-Trump activist Sarah Longwell wrote this week, for the Bulwark, a conservative news site, discussing corporate tax rates, Dr Seuss and trans toilet access, Like nothing ever happened. But, of course, it did. What this episode reveals is not just a few new examples of corporate hypocrisy or Nikki Haleys’ breathtaking ability to turn around, but a party that is far from breaking with its destructive leader.

If you want to spend a few entertaining hours trying to figure out how this debacle happened, reading former Speaker John Boehners’ new memoir On the House is a good place to start. In the book, Boehner offers a light-hearted and swear-filled story of how shameless cynics and chaos worshipers took control of his Republican House Conference, and then, ultimately, the White House of Trump and the Party itself. In 2015, Boehner, a genius Republican from Ohio who loved golf, Camel cigarettes and a nice glass of Merlot, resigned his presidency under pressure from GOP insurgents in the Freedom Caucus. That same group quickly became Trump’s most fanatic supporters on Capitol Hill, and remains the political force to be reckoned with among House Republicans today. Two of the Boehners’ chief nemeses, then Congressman Mick Mulvaney and Mark Meadows, went on to become chiefs of staff of Trump’s dysfunctional White House. Boehner hates them so much that he sees them as a category in their own right, writing that, without the mentorship of former President Gerald Ford and other establishment Republicans, he himself might have become a type jerk. Meadows / Mulvaney.

My favorite scene in the book is when the newly elected Meadows, with the help of the Boehners, in 2012, arrives on Capitol Hill and immediately votes against the Boehners’ re-election as President. When Boehner wins, anyway, Meadows shows up in the Boehners’ office and kneels on the floor, begging forgiveness. It was no more sincere than Meadows’ political views, according to Boehners. Meadows and other Freedom Caucus members won the election as self-proclaimed budget hawks, even leading the disastrous 2013 government shutdown in a bid to cut spending, before turning around and embracing Trump and his massive additions to the deficit. I guess Trump’s billions in debt didn’t bother him at all, Boehner writes. No, most of these guys didn’t know the principles. They were talking about chaos and power.

Boehner draws a straight line from the ascendant of the Freedom Caucuss to January 6. He denounces the group members as political terrorists who emboldened the real terrorists who stormed his old office on Capitol Hill, flatly debunks various Trump conspiracy theories, and calls the insurgency a low point for our country. I’ve always believed that transforming Congress into what Boehner calls Crazytown was both a prerequisite and a warning indicator of Trump’s follies to come. This account offers new cutting-edge material for this thesis.

It is perhaps what Boehner does not say, however, that best explains Trumps’ enduring hold over his party. In an interview with Time magazine, Boehner admitted something he did not have in the book itself, namely that he voted for Trump in 2020, knowing full well that the president would never accept a electoral result which would not make him victorious. I voted for Donald Trump, said Boehner. I thought his policies, on the whole, reflected the policies I believed in.

Boehner is not the only one in this field. Trump, after all, has not been backed in recent years by his most subservient sycophants alone. Many of Trump’s critics within the Republican Party also voted for him, as have those, like Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, who emerged, after January 6, as leaders of a new Congressional Republican opposition to the ‘former president. They did not repudiate him when it would have mattered, and that is ultimately why he left but not at all forgotten. The Trump administration is over; the Trump crisis is not.

