Half of the working class lost wages or jobs in poor administration of the PTI: Bilawal





ISLAMABAD: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed deep concern over the unprecedented rise in unemployment and said nearly half of the country’s working class lost their wages or jobs in the 32 months poor management of the PTI.

Imran Khan had claimed that 2020 would be the year of jobs, but his government only oversaw mass unemployment, he said in a statement Thursday. Bilawal said the PTI manifesto promised to create 10 million jobs, but young people are roaming the country with degrees and the government has failed to create jobs. He said that no government in the country’s history had an anti-employment policy like the current one.

He said the minimum unemployment rate during the PPP government was 0.42%, while under the PML-N it was 4.08% and under the 32-month PTI governments in power it had already risen to 4.45%. The PPP government has created jobs for over six million young people across the country and, in turn, PPP leaders have faced bogus and fabricated cases of corruption, he added.

He pointed out that Bangladesh, Vietnam, Ghana and even Myanmar performed better than Pakistan in terms of employment rate. Instead of creating 10 million jobs, Prime Minister Imran Khan laid off thousands of employees at Radio Pakistan, PIA, Steel Mills and the Sports Board, he added. He said Imran had even been ruthless enough to fire workers during the lockdown caused by the coronavirus. He said government workers continued to protest for their rights in Islamabad and that instead of listening to their legitimate concerns, the police beat them and threw them in jail. He said Balochistan government employees were fired for the crime of defending their rights and that this was unforgivable.

On the other hand, the Sindh government not only increased the salaries of government employees, but they also received additional incentives during the lockdown, he added. He also reminded the selected federal government of the announcements made after his training in 2018. He said the PTI had pledged to spend Rs 18 billion on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with the aim of creating 98,000 jobs, but that pledge failed. not been held. Other PTI promises to provide 300,000 jobs with the creation of economic zones in the Punjab and 16,000 with the construction of the Diamer-Bhasha dam have not been kept to date, he added. Likewise, he said that promises to create 65,000 jobs under the Green Negehban project and 100,000 jobs under the ML-1 project have also failed to materialize. He said the Punjab Jobs Program was also started at a cost of 9.5 billion rupees, but young people in Lahore and Multan are still on the go with degrees. He said the mixing of ministers would not solve the country’s problems and that the only way out was for Imran Khan to return home.

