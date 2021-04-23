Boris Johnson ‘met Manchester United boss Ed Woodward ahead of European Super League announcement’





Prime Minister Boris Johnson met with Ed Woodward, executive vice-president of Manchester United, days before the announcement of European Super League plans, it was claimed. The football boss had a formal meeting with No.10 chief of staff Dan Rosenfield on Wednesday last week, according to The independent. Woodward later resigned after fans angrily reacted to the plans. The source also claimed that Mr Woodward met with the Prime Minister after the private meeting. Mr Woodward is expected to resign at the end of 2021 News and analysis, direct from Westminster to your inbox Sources at Manchester United told the publication that Mr Woodwards’ discussions with Mr Rosenfield concerned the Covid restrictions and the return of fans to stadiums. When the European Super League’s ill-fated plans were made public on Sunday, Mr Johnson sharply criticized them and called the idea ludicrous that deserved pure red. A Downing Street spokesperson declined to comment on the breakfast, but a high profile source who spoke with The independent said there is definitely no discussion on the Super League. They said it was possible the Manchester United boss had passed Mr Johnson in the building. Labor is now calling for the minutes of the meeting to be released to avoid confusion. Jo Stevens, Shadow Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sports, said: The Prime Minister and his ministers have very publicly and strongly condemned the European Super League, so the public would expect that that the same message be delivered to private meetings. Downing Street is expected to release the minutes to clear up any confusion and avoid accusations of hypocrisy. News of the plans, released on Sunday evening, sparked a huge response from politicians and football figures who pledged to do everything possible to oppose the formation of the new league. Mr Johnson said he was horrified at the implications for clubs across the country, which have a unique place at the heart of their communities. He said The sun“It’s your game and you can be assured that I’ll do whatever I can to make this ridiculous shot pure red,” he tells readers. Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sports Oliver Dowden presented a planned, fan-focused football governance review that will examine proposals for German-style reforms to give supporters more voice on the future of their club.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos