13 Covid-19 patients die in Maha hospital fire; PM Modi announces 2 Lakh as a courtesy, CM Uddhav announces a probe





13 people died in a fire that broke out at the Vijay Vallabh COVID care hospital in Virar. The tragedy comes two days after 22 patients with COVID-19, ventilated or assisted with oxygen, choked to death when their oxygen supply was cut off due to a malfunction.

Thirteen Covid-19 patients died in a fire at Virar Hospital in Palghar District in Maharashtra early Friday morning. The fire started in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-story Vijay Vallabh Hospital shortly after 3 a.m. Until 5:20 a.m., firefighters extinguished the blaze, authorities told PTI. There were 17 patients in the intensive care unit when the fire broke out, an official said. Four patients were rescued and transferred to other hospitals in the region, he added. Virar is over 50 km from Mumbai. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences for the deaths and graciously announced 2 lakh rupees for the family members of the deceased and 50,000 rupees for the seriously injured. BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, State Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief Minister Odisha Naveen Pattanaik expressed their sorrow over the the tragic incident. Another devastating incident. I am deeply saddened to learn of the loss of human lives in the fire at the Virar Covid ICU Hospital. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. # COVID-19[FEMALE[FEMININE the patients. We demand a thorough investigation and vigorous action against those responsible. – Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) April 23, 2021 PM arenarendramodi graciously approved of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to the fire at the hospital in Virar, Maharashtra. Rs. 50,000 would be given to seriously injured people. – PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 23, 2021 Anguished to learn of the loss of life following a fire at the Virar Covid ICU hospital. My deepest condolences to the families who lost their families in this devastating incident. – Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) April 23, 2021 Deeply saddened by the loss of life in the tragic fire accident in a # COVID-19[FEMALE[FEMININE hospital #Tower, Maharashtra. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families in this hour of mourning and I pray for the speedy recovery of those who have been hurt. – Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) April 23, 2021 It’s a big accident. Those responsible will not be spared. The government will provide financial assistance of Rs 5 lakhs each to the families of those who lost their lives: the Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde on the fire of the hospital of Virar pic.twitter.com/Gzku3m65Ff– ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2021 Meanwhile, Maharashtra Minister Eknath Shinde said of the incident that those found responsible will not be spared and the government will provide financial assistance of Rs 5 lakhs each to the families of those who have lost their lives. life. The tragedy comes two days after 22 patients with COVID-19, ventilated or assisted with oxygen, choked to death when their oxygen supply suddenly cut off due to a malfunction in a hospital’s main storage municipal council of Nashik. Said the head of the district disaster control unit, Vivekanand Kadam. Read all the latest news and the latest news here







