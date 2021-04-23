Your Friday Briefing – The New York Times





Covered new commitments to tackle climate change and the record number of Covid cases in India.

Even with the astronomical toll, experts say the cases and deaths could be underestimated. Maharashtra, the populous state that includes Mumbai, has been the hardest hit. The head of state has ordered government offices to operate at 15% of their capacity and imposed new restrictions on weddings and private transportation to slow the spread of the virus. The situation is radically different from that in early February, when India averaged 11,000 cases per day. Vaccines: More than 132 million Indians have received at least one dose, but stocks are running out and experts warn the country is unlikely to meet its goal of vaccinating 300 million people by the summer. Impacts: The sharp increase in cases is the single biggest challenge for India’s economic recoverysaid the head of the Reserve Bank of India. Here are the latest pandemic updates and maps. In other developments:

Russia withdraws some troops from Ukraine As a sign of a possible de-escalation, the Russian Defense Ministry on Thursday ordered a partial withdrawal of troops from the border with Ukraine. After a build-up of troops alarmed Western leaders, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said units deployed to the border were part of a Russian military readiness test that was now complete and that they were are expected to return to their barracks by May 1. But the plan is to leave some armored vehicles in field camps near the Russian border with Ukraine’s Donbass region. Satellite images showed hundreds of trucks and tanks in the area. Reply: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who warned his country of the possibility of war on Tuesday, said he welcomed Russia’s move. He said it would reduce tensions. THE LAST NEWS Asian News

Ahead of the Oscars on Sunday, our reviewer has predictions on who will win. Watch for Chlo Zhao, the first Chinese woman and the first woman of color to be nominated for Best Director, to win the Nomadland Award, he writes. If you’ve seen a lot of applicants, test your knowledge with our annual quiz. ARTS AND IDEAS Wear masks outdoors As more people are vaccinated against Covid-19 and the sun beckons us outside, one question may bother you: do we still have to wear masks outside? Experts who spoke to our wellness reporter suggested the following: Use the 2 in 3 rule

To reduce the risk of Covid-19, make sure your activity meets two of the following three conditions: outdoors, remote, and masked. Exterior + Distanced = No mask needed Outside + no distance = mask required Not outside + distanced = mask required When the external risk is the lowest Walking your dog, biking, hiking on a trail or picnicking with members of your household or vaccinated friends are all activities for which the risk of exposure to the virus is negligible. In this kind of situation, you can keep a mask handy in your pocket. When outdoor fun moves indoors Often, indoor activities associated with outdoor enjoyment, such as traveling unmasked in a subway or car to hike, or going to a pub after spending time at the beach, pose the greatest risk. . PLAY, WATCH, EAT What to cook

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos