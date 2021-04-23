Brendan Hunt trial: Evidence suggests Trump supporter espoused Nazi ideals





Brendan Hunt, this evidence suggests, was obsessed with extremist ideas and conspiracy theories, including the fact that Democrats falsely portrayed covid-19 as a deadly epidemic to gain a political advantage over Trump when on January 8, he released a video titled KILL YOUR SENATORS: Slaughter them all.

The Hunts trial is believed to be the first linked to the insurgency since the Justice Department launched its full investigation into the attack and threats from domestic extremists suspected of fueling the attempt by hundreds of Trump supporters to prevent the Congress to count the votes of the electoral college claiming defeat. It is seen as a test of how far freedom of speech can go before it violates constitutional protections.

Hunt is accused of threatening to assault and assassinate an American official. His targets, prosecutors said, included Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (DN.Y.), House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-California) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (DN.Y. ) If found guilty, he could face up to 10 years in prison.

In oral argument on Wednesday, Hunts defense attorney Jan Rostal said her internet clients, words embodied in the Constitution, were not meant to be serious. Rostal has sought to alienate Hunt from hundreds of other Trump supporters whom the Justice Department has accused in connection with the insurgency. Hunt was not present at the Capitol on January 6.

The alleged obsession with chasing Nazism was evident in text messages presented to the jury Thursday during the testimony of FBI Special Agent Jacqueline Smith.

Trump should simply declare martial law, reverse the transfer of power and rally the national enemies of our Republic together, Hunt told his father, John Hunt, a retired Queens Family Court judge, in a text message in November. while the election result was not yet final. The military and the American people will support him.

In the same conversation, he told his father that Hitler took over Germany because it was necessary and said Trump had to overtake the government to prevent Democrats from taking power or they would throw his family in jail. and destroy the country.

Her father offered measured responses, according to evidence presented in court.

All of these electoral issues must and will be resolved through the court process, Elder Hunt said, according to messages Smith and the prosecutor read aloud during her testimony.

In a video discussing the Capitol Riot, Hunt called elected officials whose lives were in danger cowards and mockingly asked them why if this covid thing was so deadly they didn’t have it. been evacuated in full condoms or something?

Hunt, 37, filmed and posted very tilted amateur news analysis videos on the day of the riot. In a clip, he spoke out on footage of the scene, describing it as apparently documenting the DC police filming of an unarmed peaceful woman of Trump.

Air Force veteran Ashli ​​Babbitt was fatally shot by a Capitol Police officer as she attempted to enter the barricaded doors inside the Capitol during the uprising. Federal prosecutors in Washington said earlier this month that the officer who shot Babbitt would not be charged.

Hunts’ messages encouraged an armed militia to return to Washington on Jan. 20, the day of President Biden’s inauguration, to challenge the transfer of power by violently toppling the government, prosecutors said.

It would be funny if Pence got a big bullet in the head, he wrote on social media on Jan. 18, a gruesome reference to the former vice president, who oversaw the process of certifying elections as insurgents. tried to stop.

Hunt posted his extremist views on Facebook as well as on social media platforms specifically aimed at conservatives and extreme right-wing individuals.

At least one other user has warned Hunt that his comments will have him arrested, according to an exchange presented during the trial. The user also criticized Hunt for warning them about when you might attack during his call to arms on inauguration day.

This event took place in a peaceful manner, Washington being highly secure.

At the time of his arrest, Hunt was an employee of the New York State court system, but has since been fired. He also claimed to be an actor and a filmmaker.

Hunts’ attorney argued in his opening statements that his comments did not constitute a real threat and noted that he did not own any weapons. Lawmakers targeted by her suspected threat clients were not even aware of her social media posts, she said on Wednesday.

Hunt was arrested on January 18.

Smith, the FBI witness, said investigators saw a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles sweatshirt, toys and beer bottles in his apartment as they searched for the electronic devices they were allowed to seize.

