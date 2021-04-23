Pak students troll Imran Khan on Twitter for hosting exams despite COVID-19 surge





ANI | Update: April 23, 2021 9:40 am IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], April 23 (ANI): Students across Pakistan took to Twitter on Thursday to protest the decision of the government led by Imran Khan and Cambridge international exams to hold exams despite a spiraling coronavirus situation in the country. to #ImranKhanCancelEXAMS becoming one of the top 10 trends in Pakistan on Twitter, Geo News reported.According to Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood, all Cambridge exams will go as planned and will not use the grades assessed by the teachers this year, which means the AS and A Level exams will start on April 26, and the O Level and IGCSE exams on May 10. The students have consistently maintained pressure on the government to delay exams, initially arguing for the Minister of Education to reconsider the decision to proceed on schedule e. The focus is now on the appealing directly to Prime Minister Imran Khan, as the trend has shown. the court or protest in this way against the taking of exams.This was a reference to a case pending in the High Court of Sindh against the decision to conduct the Cambridge exams.

The Sindh High Court, which is hearing a petition calling for the postponement of the Cambridge exams, will resume its hearing tomorrow at 10 a.m., during which arguments will be completed and a verdict will likely be delivered. “Our COVID-19 death rate is over 100 on average per day, on average 5,000 cases are reported each day. How can we pass exams in such a situation? Our physical and mental health should be the first priority” , indicates the report. like the fact that exams in several countries were postponed by Cambridge, Geo News reported. One youth begged Imran Khan to remember how the youth came together on election day to vote for him and help him take power. turn to help us, ”he said, before issuing a warning:“ Cancel exams or lose our vote. The choice is yours. A student, showing a graph of the extremely high coronavirus positivity ratio in major cities in Pakistan, urged Shafqat Mehmo od to take note and “have mercy.” Another, questioned what is more important: the life of the students or the exams. “We ask for our right to live! We have the right to choose life over exams,” wrote the student. Pakistan has consistently recorded more than 5,000 cases per day over the past five days. The national report of positivity was reported by the National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) at 10.16. percent Thursday, Geo News reported. (ANI)

