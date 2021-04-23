Proud Turkey-Albania Friendship Hospital opens





Built by Turkey and Albania, the Proud Turkey-Albania Friendship Hospital opened with a ceremony. Health Minister Fahrettin Koca, Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, Albanian Minister of Health and Social Protection Ogerta Manastirliu attended the opening ceremony in the presence of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan with a live link. Speaking at the historic ceremony, President Erdoan said: I am happy to meet you. Turkey-Albania relations are developing day by day. We have been providing all kinds of support for the development of Albania for over 30 years. He formalized our strategic partnership by pushing the bond of friendship and brotherhood between our countries a little further. We said the hospital should be completed in 3 months in Albania. We finished it in less than 3 months. 387 medical staff at the hospital “Here today we add a new, deeply rooted and multidimensional ring of friendship between Turkey and Albania,” Erdogan said, adding that he continued as follows: “Turkey is a big misconception that falls on those who see it as a rival. On behalf of my nation and myself, I hope the Fier Friendship Hospital will be of benefit to all Albanians. We have seen blocks. operations, all equipped with the most advanced technology. I believe this will bring great wealth to Albania. Relations between Turkey and Albania will go much further. “ “It will be an example for the Balkans” Speaking at the ceremony, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca also used the following statements: “Turkey-Albania Friendship Hospital Proud our country from 2002 to be transferred to Albania since the implementation of the health care system will operate successfully. I believe the Proud Turkey-Albania Friendship Hospital will house modern medical equipment which will be an example for the Balkans with the health service. We will put into practice the knowledge and experiences we have gained in our country through the contributions of our Albanian brothers and sisters in our hospital. I hope that our hospital not only cures its patients, but will also strengthen the existing cooperation between our countries. With my best wishes. I wish it was good. “ About the Proud Turkey-Albania Friendship Hospital Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama visited Turkey in the construction of 150 beds of Albania began to follow the instructions given by President Erdogan returned the hospital the hospital was completed in a short time than expected. The hospital, completed in 68 days and put into service, has 6 operating theaters as well as 20 intensive care units, 150 service beds, biochemistry, microbiology laboratories, MRI, tomography, mobile X-ray device, colonoscopy, endoscopy, laparoscopy and angiography. The hospital given at full capacity 56 can be extended annually by Turkey 331 is expected to make the task of a total of 387 medical personnel, including Albanians and for 3 years will be operated jointly by Turkey and Albania hospital partners operating time of mutual parties consent. In this context, Turkey, Albania during the transition period of the medical staff of the Fier Hospital and will provide counseling services through the Ministry of Health.

