All eyes on Facebook’s supervisory board as its decision on Trump’s account looms





Anticipation is building for the impending decision by Facebook’s Supervisory Board on whether to uphold or reverse a ban on former President Trump’s account. The council said the decision would be announced “in the coming weeks.” And Axios fueled speculation Thursday by publishing an article on how world leaders are preparing for the announcement. “It’s going to be a global moment,” commented Jay Rosen, professor of journalism at NYU. Indeed, said Sara Fischer and Jonathan Swan of Axios, “the decision will set a historic precedent for how the tech giant treats the accounts of world leaders, and could be a litmus test for the board’s power.”

And yet, amid the high level of interest and suspense, neither Facebook nor the Supervisory Board are commenting. I checked with both parties about the upcoming decision and mom is the word.

The decision of Facebook’s supervisory board could, above all, be the biggest demonstration of the board’s power and independence. There are quite a few critics who doubt that the board is truly independent from Facebook. And critics have also questioned whether Facebook will follow through on the board’s recommendations. If the board gave up on Facebook and made a decision berating Facebook’s, this would be quite the time and could solidify the power of the board or reveal it as being what some critics have suggested.

What we still don’t know

Besides not knowing when the actual decision will be made or what it will be, there are still several other unanswered questions. If the board reinstates Trump, how soon could we see his account reactivated? Could Facebook agree to follow such a recommendation, but not let it come back until a little more time has passed since the insurgency? Could Trump’s profile be reactivated, but in a more limited way? Could Facbeook implement additional restrictions on the account? And will the decision be any less clear than simply saying whether Facebook should allow it to come back or not? Could the board make a decision in a more gray area that could be left to interpretation?

How could this impact the GOP and the news cycle

Donie O’Sullivan writes, “The board’s decision could change Trump’s behavior and the whole dynamic of Republican politics. Right now, Trump’s shadow is significant, but we normally only hear about him a few times a week through statements. posting on Facebook could mean we’re back to seeing Trump weigh in every hour, or multiple times an hour, whether that’s what he sees on Fox or whether he’s a wheelchair quarterback every hour. movement made by seasoned Republicans. the attention the GOP, media and voters give to what he says – but this move could have a dramatic impact on daily political conversation and power dynamics in the party. “

The potential political loophole

Donie adds: “Trump is no longer an elected or declared candidate, so if he were allowed to come back to Facebook, he would be subject to company fact-checks where he was not before. So you could potentially again, if you were to be allowed to return to the site, expect a lot of friction between Facebook and Trump as they characterize their posts as bogus or misleading. rule checking … “

For the little story

– "As the tech world waits to see whether Facebook kicks Donald Trump out for good or lets him in, lawmakers are following suit, seeing the case as a milestone in the strained relationship between Big Tech and Freedom of 'expression,' writes Caleb Ecarma. (Vanity Fair) – Representative Ro Khanna: "I am less concerned about the fate of Donald Trump than the precedent it sets for the withdrawal and dismantling of everyone else." (Axios) – SV Dte from HuffPost: "Facebook will decide whether it believes in democracy as a core value, or whether it is a neutral observer in the struggle on both sides between democracy and the authoritarianism. " (Twitter) – Latest scoop from Craig Silverman, Ryan Mac and Jane Lytvynenko: "An internal task force found that Facebook failed to take appropriate action against the Stop the Steal movement prior to the January 6 Capitol uprising and hoped the company could "do better next time." "(BuzzFeed) – Susan Glasser's warning:" The Trump administration is over, but the Trump crisis is not. "(New Yorker)





