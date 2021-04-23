Opinion | Russia Putin is not a role model for anyone





Putin notoriously described the collapse of the USSR as the greatest geopolitical disaster of the twentieth century. He clearly did not regret the loss of the socialist ideals of the Soviet Union or its cradle-to-grave welfare state, since he made no effort to restore either. What he mourned was the loss of superpower status, the prestige that came to Moscow’s role as leader of a well-armed empire that even his enemies viewed with reluctant respect. For some, the Soviet Union embodied a dream of empowerment, equality and a possible end to poverty and exploitation. For the less idealistic, he demonstrated the power of communist ideologies to transform a backward agrarian state into a modern industrial society capable of defeating Nazi Germany and conquering space. Even with its obvious flaws, the Soviet Union remained a model for millions of people. The story continues under the ad Xi Jinpings China is also a harsh autocracy, but it has visibly increased the wealth of most of its citizens and dazzled onlookers with its rapid development. In contrast, Russia is making headlines for its kleptocracy, repression, and mafia-style tactics. Navalny, now jailed on false charges and gravely ill without adequate medical care, has rocked the regime with his denunciations of the outrageous corruption of senior officials. Too many other critics have already died under opaque circumstances, from ex-spy Alexander Litvinenko (poisoned by a radioactive isotope) to opposition leader Boris Nemtsov (shot dead a few steps from the Kremlin). Another former intelligence officer, Sergei Skripal, survived a nerve agent attack in Britain; Navalny nearly succumbed to another in Siberia last summer. (By the way, the doctor who treated Navalny in this case also recently passed away. He was 55 years old.) The story continues under the ad Last week, Washington expelled Russian diplomats and imposed new sanctions against Moscow’s massive cyberattacks and interference in American democracy. Poland has also expelled Russian diplomats to support the United States. Over the weekend Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis accused Russian military intelligence orchestrated a series of massive explosions against Czech arms depots in 2014. The Czech Republic and Russia mutually expelled diplomats. Some great Czech politicians once counted among Russia’s closest allies in Europe. Not anymore. Unit 29155, the same Russian intelligence organization cited by Babis, has been linked to multiple attacks, including the failed Skripal assassination effort in Salisbury in 2018. A Western security official told the Financial Times described Unit 29155 as a wicked group of people used by the Kremlin to pursue its strategic goals across the world. And yet, he added, they keep getting caught, so you can see that their profession is actually quite poor. The story continues under the ad After a Russian whistleblower exposed a high-profile doping scandal in the country’s Olympic sports establishment in 2015, the Kremlin unleashed cyber attacks on foreign politicians, sports officials and anti-doping regulators, The New York Times reported. More recently, the newspaper said, Russia deployed its hackers against the Winter Games in South Korea in 2018, and apparently trying to do the same for the Tokyo Games this summer. No wonder Moscow is running out of friends and seems to have even fewer admirers. Last year, a Pew Research Center poll shown that Russia suffers from a sad image in much of the world. During Putin’s first years in power, more than three-quarters of Americans had a favorable image of Russia. Over time, this image began to crumble, with Russia’s rating tumbling down from 63% in 2003 to 22% this year, according to Gallup. The story continues under the ad Not everyone liked the Soviet Union, but most understood that it was a force to be reckoned with. Russia today looks pathetic in comparison. Today when the Russian oligarchs dock their mega-yachts in posh seaside resorts, anyone who reads the headlines knows how these men made their billions. Russian billionaires know, as do Russian watchers, that their fortunes depend on Putin and that Putin could strip them of everything they own if they dare to criticize it After more than 20 years in power, with Navalny balancing life and death, Putin has just signed a law that allows him to stay in power until 2036. There may still be a few aspiring autocrats in the world who admire its brazen consolidation of power. But most people certainly don’t see his diet as an example of what they want for their own country or for themselves. Modern Russia can still inspire fear, but it generates very little respect. The story continues under the ad

