Obama’s religious adviser accuses his counterpart of laying spiritual foundation for the Capitol uprising





WASHINGTON (RNS) – A long-standing debate between liberal and conservative religious leaders culminated in a panel discussion at a Religion News Association conference on Thursday, April 22, with a former Obama religious adviser at the White House accusing an evangelical Christian adviser to former President Donald Trump of accelerating the rise of Christian nationalism and setting the stage for the Jan.6 attack on Capitol Hill.

The online panel, titled “Unboxing the Role of a Religious Advisor,” was for most of its hour a discussion of the policy and practice of religious freedom among the Reverend Johnnie Moore, a member of the Informal Advisory Group. Trump’s evangelicals; Joshua DuBois, who worked for former President Barack Obama; former Bush administration official Tevi Troy; and Melissa Rogers, the current head of the White House Office for Faith-Based and Neighborhood Partnerships.

“I think the one thing we absolutely agree on is the central role of religion in American life – and it must be fought to be preserved,” said Moore, who serves on the United States Commission on Freedom. religious international and is a former vice-president of Liberty University, as the session appeared to come to an end.

But the panel suddenly shifted gears, escalating into a heated – and atypical – debate between Moore and DuBois over the impact of the Trump era and the moral role of a religious adviser.

Between moments of heated cross-talk, DuBois delivered a dazzling litany of criticism, claiming that by supporting Trump, Moore has helped perpetuate a political and religious culture that makes people of color dangerous.

DuBois argued that the “hateful rhetoric” of the Trump era was different from previous Republican administrations, and he suggested that it fueled the Jan.6 attack on Capitol Hill, where many insurgents invoked the Christian faith. while attacking the cradle of American democracy.

“I think we saw this… explode in public view on January 6,” he said. “I think we’ve seen the rise of… communities across the country, and then I think we’ve seen religious leaders, religious activists, religious consultants, all those people, justifying it all.”

The exchange, which took place in front of a group of religious journalists, was unusual: Although prominent religious advisers to the two presidents have criticized each other in the past, leaders rarely debate in public.

The criticisms of DuBois have been leveled by liberal-leaning religious leaders against Trump’s religious advisers and Trump himself throughout his presidency.

DuBois, an African American, described taking fishing trips with his son to rural Maryland, where Trump’s flags are plentiful, and the “climate of hatred and anxiety in my soul”. felt.

Moore broadly disputed DuBois’ “judgments and conclusions”, calling for the courtesy the group had touted minutes before, and called her exchange with DuBois “shadowboxing.”

Moore also tried to put DuBois’ denunciations aside by recounting how he tried to reach out to religious critics, particularly after the 2017 “Unite the Right” march in Charlottesville, Va., Where a supremacist sympathizer Blanche drove a car through a crowd of protesters. walking. Trump was criticized at the time for what critics said was a failure to adequately excite the crime or the protesters.

Moore then forwarded emails to Religion News Service showing interactions with DuBois in 2017, requesting a meeting in response to DuBois’s criticism of the events on the day of the march. DuBois, who also forwarded the emails to the RNS, declined to meet after initially suggesting that Moore “repent” or “at least stop hiding” from Trump.

But DuBois continued to pressure Moore on Thursday, suggesting that his support for Trump – which included organizing religious leaders during his 2016 presidential campaign – had helped perpetuate the type of religious beliefs exhibited during the insurgency.

“It’s not passive, Johnnie,” he said. “It’s not just you… answering the phone.” You organize. You actively support this thing that causes January 6th. It drives mad people into the Capitol – and people have died there.

Moore noted that he was quick to condemn the Jan.6 attack, as well as when members of the Proud Boys chauvinists burned Black Lives Matter signs belonging to Washington churches weeks before.

Moore also defended the Trump administration, highlighting achievements such as passing criminal justice reform or signing the Abraham Accords, which normalized relations between Israel and several countries in the Middle East.

DuBois argued that Moore “couldn’t choose” and pressured Moore to respond if he would advise Trump again if asked.

“Johnnie: You’ve organized, politically, national religious constituencies to vote for this man,” DuBois said in another exchange, referring to Trump. “It’s on the table that you would do it again.” And therefore… communities of color are more dangerous – and you are going to immerse yourself in nature? It doesn’t fly – at least not with me.

Moore explained that he would have a “moral obligation” to fulfill a similar role for President Joe Biden if he was approached. In a subsequent exchange, it was not immediately clear whether Moore said he would be ready to advise Biden or Trump’s re-election, but he later confirmed to RNS that he would be ready to advise the ‘either.

DuBois lamented that the evangelical alliance with Trump has changed public opinion not only of evangelicals but of Christianity in general.

“Jerry Falwell Jr.… Paula White, etc. – we see them hold up,” DuBois said. “People are watching, people who are curious about this faith that I love. I’m a very humble campus pastor associated with a local church, so I tell people about my faith about Jesus, and these people say to me, “But isn’t that the Jerry Falwell Jr. thing? Isn’t that Donald Trump’s thing? Isn’t that what these people are talking about when they enter the Capitol? ”

He concluded: “The chickens came home to roost on January 6th. So the biggest impact on religious freedom is the fact that voices that would fight for religious freedom no longer have any credibility. I think it will take years to rebuild this.

