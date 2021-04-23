Sources at Issue 10 accuse Dominic Cummings of leaking Boris Johnson texts with Dyson and the Saudi Crown Prince | Political news

Downing Street has mounted a retaliation against “sleaze” accusations by planting articles in newspapers supporting the Tories accusing Dominic Cummings of leaking texts from Issue 10.

The Times, Daily Telegraph and The Sun cite anonymous Downing Street sources as saying Mr. Cummings leaked texts about tycoon Sir James Dyson and the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia.

The main Times front page article appears under a headline: “Cummings accused of leaking PM’s texts. Johnson ‘saddened by former adviser’s bitterness.”

The headline of the Daily Telegraph, as well as its main article, is: “Cummings accused of leaking No 10 texts. Sources in Downing Street say the former chief adviser published the Prime Minister’s messages out of spite . “

And the headline of the Sun’s front page, alongside photos of Mr Cummings and the Prime Minister, is: “Prime Minister accuses ex-adviser of leaks. Boris: Dom is text freak.”

In texts disclosed to Sir James, Mr Johnson promised he would “fix” a tax problem for Dyson staff is working to develop ventilators at the height of the coronavirus crisis last year.

Picture:

Dyson staff were developing ventilators for the coronavirus crisis last year



A text message to the Prime Minister from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was also leaked as a Newcastle United takeover bid ran into trouble last June.

Sky News attempted to contact senior No 10 officials and Mr Cummings, who left Downing Street last November after a bitter power struggle, but none responded to our requests.

After the reports were released, The Guardian said: “In what appeared to be a coordinated attack on Cummings, The Telegraph, The Times and Sun reported the same criticism from an anonymous insider accusing him of being ‘bitter’ of leave the government. “

Opposition MPs will claim Number 10 is trying to deflect attention from allegations of “sleaze” and “cronyism” against Mr Johnson and senior officials in his government – and former Prime Minister David Cameron for his lobbying for Greensill Capital.

The reports in the three newspapers appeared shortly after the publication by the Bank of England and the Treasury of the detailed accounts of the Mr Cameron will lobby Bank of England and Treasury on behalf of Australian banker Lex Greensill.

The strongest attack on Mr. Cummings came in The Times, with a “source # 10” quoted as saying, “Dominic is engaged in systematic leaks. We are disappointed. We are concerned about the group’s posts. Private WhatsApp which had very little traffic.

“The Prime Minister is saddened by what Dom is doing. It undermines the government and the party. Dominic may be bitter about what has happened since he left – but it’s a shame. Dyson was trying to do something. thing for the good of the country. “

The Daily Telegraph said: “Mr. Cummings has been pointed out as the likely culprit in the leaked messages between Mr Johnson and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and separate texts between the PM and businessman Sir James Dyson.

Picture:

The Daily Telegraph claims Mr Cummings is also suspected of leaking messages between the PM and the Saudi Crown Prince



“The former adviser would have had legitimate access to texting while working in the government.”

The newspaper quoted an anonymous source as saying, “If you put the dots together, it looks like it’s coming from Dom. More than anything, the Prime Minister is disappointed and saddened by what Dom has done.

“Dom may feel bitter about what has happened since he left. Rather than collapsing, the government has made great strides.”

According to the Telegraph, a “No 10 source” said of Mr Johnson and Mr Cummings: “They worked closely together, but if that’s true it looks like he’s doing all that it can to undermine the government and people like Sir James Dyson, who was heavily involved in Brexit, have been caught in the crossfire. “

The Sun quoted “a # 10 source” as saying: “The Prime Minister believes Dominic Cummings is responsible for a series of damaging leaks about his personal communications.

“He is deeply disappointed and saddened by what he thinks his former advisor has done and thinks he is trying to undermine the government and the Conservative Party.

“He is concerned that Dom is responsible for the SMS leaks regarding James Dyson and Mohammed bin Salman.”

The Sun also said that a “top insider” added: “There are concerns he may be bitter about how the government has moved higher and higher since his departure.”