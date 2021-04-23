How India is dealing with misinformation on social media ahead of electionExBulletin

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

Five regions in India are holding elections this month. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party is trying to take control of some of the last opposition strongholds. He does this by doubling down on social media, betting that voters these days can be influenced more by what’s on their smartphones than the reality on the ground. But social media are also places where politics can sometimes turn into misinformation. As part of our series on Tackling Global Disinformation, NPR’s Lauren Frayer has spent the last year examining how Indians are dealing with it.

PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI: (Non-English language spoken).

MODI: (non-English spoken language).

LAUREN FRAYER, BYLINE: At a campaign rally last month in West Bengal, eastern India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi bragged about the crowds he drew.

MODI: (non-English spoken language).

FRAYER: Arriving by helicopter, I didn’t see any free space, Modi exclaimed. Officials from the Prime Minister’s Bharatiya Janata Party, or BJP, tweeted photos of massive crowds. The problem is, the photos were from an opposing party’s rally in 2019, and the real footage from Modi’s event actually shows a bit of open space and a slightly smaller crowd.

SWASTI CHATTERJEE: And all we had to do was just run a reverse image search going up.

FRAYER: Swasti Chatterjee is a fact checker at BOOM, an Indian website that debunks fake news. Within hours, she traced the photos from the rally and tweeted the correct ones. But the damage was done. News organizations as far away as France were broadcasting reports on Modi’s huge crowd.

CHATTERJEE: When lies travel faster than truths, the truth comes out very quickly (ph). This is our problem.

FRAYER: Debunking such misinformation can sometimes feel like a drop in the bucket – too little, too late. Fact-checkers don’t have as many followers as political parties, and no politician in the world has as many followers as Modi. His party invested in the digital world two decades ago, before most Indians were ever connected.

ARVIND GUPTA: BJP has always had technology in its DNA. It was the first Indian party to have a website.

FRAYER: Arvind Gupta led the BJP online team ahead of Modi’s first national victory in 2014. This campaign has been compared to Barack Obama’s for its use of big data and social media. With a team of only 25 employees, Gupta explains how he was able to reach a large audience.

GUPTA: We have recruited half a million volunteers. We asked people, can you give us some time? What they did mainly online was to take official party lines and spread them further in their own groups.

FRAYER: Just to be clear – these aren’t employees.

GUPTA: Oh, no, no. They are volunteers.

FRAYER: The party’s messaging structure looks like this – concentric circles. Modi and his collaborators are at the center. They dictate the message. A circle outside of them is Gupta’s social media team. They shape the message. On the outer ring are this half a million volunteers. They are spreading the message to all of their friends and family, and these people are sharing it as well. So, the social media team creates a Google Doc with suggestions for tweets, hashtags, and WhatsApp posts praising Modi’s crowd size, for example. Volunteers copy and paste these messages, amplifying them by the millions.

Benjamin Strick is a UK-based digital researcher who has studied this technique called copy paste. It is a type of spam.

BENJAMIN STRICK: They can manipulate every hashtag to make it into the top 10 trending hashtags in India every day if they want to only through this Google Doc campaign.

FRAYER: Twitter has rules against artificially amplifying messages on its platform. Most of the accounts he takes for breaking this in the world are bots, automated accounts. But it is not the case here.

STRICK: It’s really difficult because it’s not a network of robots. This is not a troll farm operating from Russia with fake accounts.

FRAYER: These are real people, and BJP knows the kind of messages that motivate them.

STRICK: Pro-BJP hashtags are very emotional, much like football. Manchester United or Liverpool – which is the better team?

FRAYER: That’s what all political parties do – they bring their teams together around a message. But there is evidence of intentional disinformation here, and BJP insiders say they’re better at it, too. Do you remember those concentric circles? Shivam Shankar Singh was in one of the middle rings. About six years ago he was working for the BJP. His job was to research the religion and caste of undecided voters.

SHIVAM SHANKAR SINGH: Because a lot of votes in India are happening across religion and caste, and so they started targeting specific communities.

FRAYER: India has a history of Hindu-Muslim tensions, and the BJP, which is a Hindu nationalist party, would play with that, Shivam says. Its data would be used to send messages to Hindus who live alongside Muslims, for example.

SINGH: What are the issues (ph) regarding how the Muslim population will overtake the Hindu population? You will get videos, for example, from Syria or somewhere in the Middle East where a Muslim beats someone else. And it’s gonna be like, look at this. This is what is happening in Katwa (ph); this is what is happening in West Bengal.

FRAYER: These are parts of India rather than Syria, where the videos were actually shot. Shivam says these messages never came from official BJP accounts. They came from volunteers. BJP officials could retweet them, but only after they went viral. NPR has asked several current BJP employees for interviews. No one was available. But last year, when I interviewed former BJP official Arvind Gupta, I asked him if he ever felt responsible for any misinformation coming from his volunteers.

GUPTA: Of course not. How can anyone be responsible for a bunch of very disconnected people who can tweet anything – they have their own mind.

FRAYER: The BJP can distance itself from its volunteers when it needs to, but it can also encourage them. This is Ahmed Shah, Home Secretary and Modi’s right-hand man in a recent speech in West Bengal.

(SOUND PRESENTATION OF THE ARCHIVED RECORDING)

AMIT SHAH: (non-English language spoken).

FRAYER: “Post messages that scare people. It helps bring them back,” he laughs. And the crowd applauded. The sheer volume of fear and misinformation online often brings down Fact Checker Swasti.

CHATTERJEE: Of course, sometimes it seems miserable.

FRAYER: But there might be another way. What sets India apart is the number of people here new to the internet. Hundreds of millions of Indians were lifted out of poverty and now have smartphones. Political scientist Sumitra Badrinathan studies disinformation and recalls interviewing a woman recently who was so overwhelmed by the idea of ​​receiving news by phone that the source didn’t really matter to her.

SUMITRA BADRINATHAN: And she told me that, you know, every time I get a push notification, it’s like God telling me what’s going on in the capital, New Delhi. So – and she really meant it.

FRAYER: She just wasn’t aware of the news appearing on her phone. Badrinathan says, if you can help this woman figure out who’s sending her messages, well, she won’t be fooled. And that’s what Badrinathan calls pre-bunking, and then you don’t have to demystify every fake news.

BADRINATHAN: It’s like you can only debunk one story at a time. But with pre-bunking, it’s kind of – you put in place a structure to inoculate people in the future.

FRAYER: It takes time. NGOs organize workshops. The same goes for Indian schools. The idea is to vaccinate people against disinformation before they fall victim to it and before the next round of elections. The BJP is currently campaigning in West Bengal, a state currently ruled by the opposition. In recent months, BJP accounts have tweeted doctored videos and false rumors of attacks on Hindus there. We’ll see if these messages have any effect. West Bengal election results are due on May 2.

Lauren Frayer, NPR News, Mumbai.

