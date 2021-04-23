How relevant are they today?





The wristwatch is the only piece of jewelry that men can wear, according to a saying. It is a testament to how popular wristwatches have been as a fashion store for years. However, perhaps smartphones have taken on the responsibility of telling the time. Yet, wristwatches remain dominant on their own turf.

And the proof comes from the price. A genuine branded wristwatch can cost anywhere from $ 50 to as much as $ 1.0 million, depending on its mechanism, brand value, materials, and process of operation. The price goes up to 10-20 million dollars, and even more in auctions. Billionaire businessmen, sportsmen, flamboyant celebrities and such personalities are usually the consumers of these extravagant watches for a grand lifestyle.

Switzerland and Japan are the countries that have revolutionized the watch industry. While Swiss brands introduced us to mechanical and automatic watches, Japanese brands introduced quartz and solar watches.

There are thousands of brands of wrist watches around the world. Patek Philippe, Rolex, Omega, Hublot and Richard Mille can be mentioned as some of the more luxurious brands, while Seiko, Citizen and Casio are the most affordable.

Now the question is: why do people put a watch on their wrist? Is it for the weather, or for the fashion, quite simply?

Mr. Fuad Bin Rahman, retired air force officer squadron commander, places wristwatches as part of decorum and is an aristocratic display. According to him, a wristwatch means more than just a timing tool. It’s like the smartest piece of jewelry for a man. He speaks a lot about a man his expression of attitude and class.

Checking the time is easy among all these smart gadgets today; but not putting on a wristwatch gives a feeling of emptiness, he says.

Even a few years ago, wristwatches were part of everyday life. But the innovation of smart technologies has changed the scenario. However, for those who are passionate about fashion and meticulous about their style preferences, the appeal of wristwatches is still strong for them.

Yet are we fully assessing the potential of wristwatches?

When you say, Hey, your watch looks good on you, you’re literally striking up a conversation with a stranger; it’s kind of a utility that you haven’t thought of, is it? says Imran Khan, watch enthusiast and owner of Zoo Tech, an online gadget sales platform. It might be a little weird, but it’s surely a special utility.

It (a wristwatch) gives a healthy look and builds confidence with an ambiance of sophistication, Imran continues, and adds the latest features – heart rate measurement, sleep quality, reading text messages from the phone, etc. than need.

Watches have also gotten smart, as they can count the number of steps you walk per day, your heart rate, the number of hours you sleep, receive phone calls and read text messages, factor in physical training, etc. . Smartwatches are multitasking, therefore people are more and more inclined to buy them. They are both beautiful and effective, adds Imran Khan.

Farhan Sarwar, a BBA student from Jahangirnagar University, has a slightly different explanation of wristwatches. For him, it is not only a boutique of style, but also a necessity on specific occasions.

There are situations when someone is not allowed to use smartphones. The classroom or examination room can be a good example. Whenever Farhan shows up for an exam, joins a meeting, or goes on tour, a wristwatch becomes a necessity for him.

We often hear people say that its 2021 and its wristwatches are simply out of date. In reality, this is not the case. Let’s try to detail how we can use a wristwatch in 2021 or in the years to come as well.

Improve Personality and Confidence:

A beautiful watch can perfectly match the outfit and enhance your look. It subtly sends a signal of someone’s liking. Every time someone puts on a watch, it helps the person to maintain a gentle gesture, allows him to show more confidence and draw the image of a pleasant personality.

Traveling to remote areas:

Traveling to places like forests, hilly areas or remote villages often takes us out of the mobile network and even the power connection. These conditions require a wristwatch for timing.

A pleasant gift:

Watches are excellent heirlooms. A quality mechanical or automatic watch can last for many years with minimal maintenance and sincerity, making it a lasting gift. Nevertheless, the appeal of watches as a gift has always been the same.

Formal dress:

A beautiful wristwatch is always a good choice for a formal outfit. Whether it’s an academic presentation or a professional business meeting, a wristwatch syncs perfectly with formal attire like nothing else.

Fitness and others:

Smartwatches also make users smart. By keeping all digital services like receiving a phone call, texting someone, or reading an email, one of the best uses for the smartwatch is its fitness support. A smart watch with updated features becomes part of training and exercise.

Shafin Saifu is currently studying International Relations at Jahangirnagar University.

