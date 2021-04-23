Widodo says Indonesia is leading by example on climate change





The Indonesian president said that the greenhouse gas reduction commitments of the powers of the developed countries must be credible if the developing countries are to follow suit. Joko Widodo was among dozens of world leaders who spoke at the United States ‘virtual leaders’ summit on climate change, underway today. Photo: AFP Widodo said he welcomed the stated target by several countries of achieving net zero gas emissions by 2050. But he said that to ensure their credibility, such commitments should be implemented on the basis of nationally determined contributions by 2030 at the heart of the 2015 Paris Agreement. Widodo said developing countries will implement similar ambitions if developed country commitments are credible, accompanied by concrete support. According to him, the respect of commitments and the support of developed countries are indeed a necessity in the fight against climate change. The President stressed the importance of global partnerships, including with the Pacific, in responding to climate change. He said that the next Indonesian presidency of the G20 will prioritize strengthening climate cooperation with its partners, including in the Pacific. Widodo also told the summit that deforestation was at its lowest level in twenty years in Indonesia, a sign of hope that carbon emissions from rampant forest clearing in parts of the republic, including West Papua, could start to decrease. But Kiki Taufik, of Greenpeace’s Global Forest Campaign in Indonesia, said the low level of deforestation over the past year was more due to market pressure on palm oil producers and disruption. caused by the pandemic than any government action. “This is more because of the consumer pressure on the company in response to biodiversity loss, fires and human rights abuses for palm oil than anything the government has done. done over the past decade, ”Taufik said.

Photo: Afrianto Silalahi / NurPhoto According to Widodo, Indonesia has led by example in the fight against climate change as the largest archipelago country and home to tropical forests. In addition, during his speech, Widodo said Indonesia was accelerating its pilot projects to meet its goal of achieving net zero emissions in the decades to come. This includes the rehabilitation of 620 hectares of mangroves by 2024, with four times the carbon uptake of the same area of ​​tropical forests. Taufik agreed the mangrove project was good, but said the government needed to be more ambitious on its decarbonization goals. In particular, he said Indonesian authorities should implement appropriate protections for peatlands against fires during the fire season, including in Papua, one of the Republic’s forest hotspots targeted by industries in the loggina and palm oil. Greenpeace warned this month that if left unchecked, clearing forests in West Papua would reverse Indonesia’s progress in tackling climate change.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos