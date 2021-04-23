Morning briefing from the Anadolu Agency April 23, 2021

ANKARA

Coronavirus and other developments in Turkey

Turkey has reported more than 54,700 new cases of the coronavirus, according to data from the Ministry of Health.

A total of 54,791 cases, including 3,128 symptomatic patients, have been confirmed across the country, according to official figures.

The daily number of cases was down from 61,967 infections reported Wednesday, which included 2,932 symptomatic patients.

The total number of cases in Turkey is now over 4.5 million, while the death toll nationwide has reached 37,329 with 354 more deaths recorded in the past day – eight fewer than the toll Wednesday.

As many as 65,593 more patients nationwide have won the battle against the virus, up from 52,213 on Wednesday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 3.9 million.

Turkey will soon start administering the Russian vaccine against Sputnik V, the country’s health minister said.

The Turkish president celebrated the 101st anniversary of the national parliament as well as National Sovereignty and Children’s Day, according to Turkey’s Communications Directorate.

The Turkish government has ratified agreements with six countries in various areas, according to the Official Gazette.

Referring to Turkey’s action plans and strategies to stem the effects of climate change, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan noted on Thursday that the country expects its greenhouse gas emissions to be reduced by up to 21% by 2030.

Global COVID-19 Updates

Data from the UK Office for National Statistics released on Thursday showed the coronavirus was no longer the leading cause of death in England and Wales in March, for the first time in four months.

Spain has become one of the first European countries to start administering the one shot vaccine against the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus.

India surpassed 300,000 daily coronavirus cases on Thursday after registering 314,835 new infections in the past 24 hours, the highest figure since the start of the pandemic.

Kazakhstan will begin administering its local coronavirus vaccine to residents next week, according to a statement from its prime ministry.

Kenya’s health ministry on Thursday confirmed 20 more coronavirus-related deaths and 965 new infections after performing 7,311 tests for the virus.

Argentina’s health ministry has confirmed its highest daily coronavirus death toll since the start of the pandemic, recording 537 deaths in the past 24 hours.

Other global developments

Russia is withdrawing its troops from its border with Ukraine, Moscow announced Thursday.

The Czech Republic has announced plans to expel more Russian diplomats due to Moscow’s insistence on expelling Czech diplomats.

The United States House of Representatives voted Thursday to admit the nation’s capital as the 51st state in the union, which could mark a historic change for the nation.

The Australian government scuttled an agreement its state of Victoria had reached with China as part of Beijing’s massive Belt and Road initiative, the Foreign Office said.

At least 100 people have been killed in a shipwreck in the Mediterranean Sea, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said.

As part of a campaign for transparency, the UK’s home intelligence agency MI5 has launched its official Instagram account.

Israeli authorities have approved a plan to expropriate 147 dunums (147,000 square meters) of Palestinian land in Bethlehem, West Bank.

