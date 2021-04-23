China Reiterates Climate Change Commitments, Says Efforts Underway

“China made cooperation in the field of ecological civilization a priority of the joint construction of the Belt and Road and promoted a series of green initiatives, “the president noted, adding that China will hold the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity in October.

Control and curb the consumption of coal

Xi told other world leaders present at the summit that concrete steps are already being taken. “China has integrated the goal into building ecological civilization and an action plan to reach peak carbon emissions by 2030 is underway. “

“During the period of the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025), we will strictly control the growth of coal consumption and gradually curb its consumption during the period of the 15th Five-Year Plan,” he added.

Coal-fired power remains a major source of energy China, and the country has pledged to reduce the share of coal in total energy consumption to less than 56% by 2021.

The 14th Five-Year Plan, a key policy document that will strongly influence the country’s economic development over the next decade and beyond, highlighted that energy consumption per unit of gross domestic product (GDP) and emissions of dioxide carbon per unit of GDP will be reduced. by 13.5% and 18% over the period, respectively.

During From China Annual central economic working conference held at the end of 2020, reducing carbon emissions has been listed as one of the From China eight key tasks to focus on in 2021.

Meanwhile, Xi noted that these are not easy tasks. “From China the commitment is much shorter than that of developed countries. “

The low-carbon commitment, it is estimated, requires China make the transition from reaching peak carbon to achieving carbon neutrality within 30 years, compared to 60 years for most developed countries.

He stressed that countries should honor their pledges in the fight against climate change.

The Copenhagen summit in 2009 From China 2020 objective of 15% non-fossil energy consumption and a 40 to 45% reduction in carbon intensity compared to 2005. From China the statistics for 2019 are 15.3% and 48.1% respectively, which means that the country has exceeded and reached the targets ahead of schedule.

Compared to 2005, greenhouse gas emissions per unit of GDP had fallen by 48% in 2019 in China, according to the Ministry of Ecology and the Environment, achieve ahead of schedule From China commitment to the 2020 targets.

Vital global cooperation

Xi also stressed the importance of global cooperation, calling on the international community to work together, instead of resorting to mutual accusations; to keep its promises, instead of going back on them.

The president cautioned against fragmented and palliative approaches in conserving the ecological environment.

Welcome the return of United States multilateral governance on climate change, Xi said China looks forward to working with international society, including the United States, to advance global environmental governance.

Developed countries should make concrete efforts to help developing countries improve their capacities to cope with climate change, he added, stressing the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities in the process.

Xi has repeatedly stressed the importance of upholding multilateralism, unity and cooperation to tackle climate change.

China and European countries have worked closely on the global fight against climate change after former US President Donald trump the administration abandoned the Paris Agreement.

https://news.cgtn.com/news/2021-04-22/President-Xi-attends-Leaders-Summit-on-Climate-via-video-link-ZFKPiQ9yCc/index.html

SOURCE CGTN

