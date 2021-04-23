Pakistan needs 7-9% growth





ISLAMABAD:

Pakistan must grow 7-9% over 30 years to reduce public debt and create jobs by bringing about a radical change in the way the state works and redefining the role of government as facilitator, says a new program of reform released Thursday.

The Pakistan Institute for Development Economics launched the RAPID report (“Reforms for Accelerated Prosperity and Inclusive Development”) which also aims to limit the constitutional mandates of the prime minister and members of parliament to “two at most”.

Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar hosted the launch ceremony, as the country continues to seek a long-term economic framework in the absence of a new five-year plan.

There should be a maximum of two terms for the prime minister and all lawmakers to break the monopoly of political families that will lead to a stable democracy, according to the report. Currently, there is no limit to the mandates of the PM and legislators.

The PIDE reform program emphasizes achieving an economic growth rate of 7% to 9% per year for the next 30 years in order to create two million jobs per year and reduce public debt, which, according to him, has already become “unsustainable”. The reform package puts government at the center of the economic growth model, rather than private sector-led growth.

The private sector is bad in the absence of regulation and it is also a mafia, said PIDE Vice-Chancellor Dr Nadeemul Haque. But Haque stressed that it was necessary to reduce the footprint of the government, which controls up to 80% of the economy.

“The Washington consensus is not even implemented in Washington and the idea of ​​free markets without government regulation is buried,” the planning minister said.

The minister said macroeconomic stabilization had taken hold over the past two years and current accounts and the primary budget were in surplus.

However, although the primary budget is in surplus, public debt is increasing both in terms of GDP and in absolute terms.

“We are obsessed with macroeconomic stabilization and IMF programs are by definition recessive,” Haque said.

“It is assumed that economic growth is opposed to stabilization and this needs to be looked at,” Planning Commission deputy chairman Jehanzeb Khan said. There is not enough policy harmonization, as competing revenue policies have implications for growth, he added. The 7.11% economic growth rate is only required for full employment, Haque said. Pakistan’s long-term economic growth was declining due to declining productivity and investment, which was a very dangerous trend. There is also a steady increase in public debt, which must be stopped by ensuring high economic growth. Debt will continue to accumulate if the country continues to grow at around 4%, according to the report. In order to reduce debt, the economy must grow at a rate “above 8%”.

The country has an average growth rate of around 3% and tripling it would require massive resources, ownership of reforms and breaking the monopoly of elites.

There is a need to move from brick-and-mortar growth to “endogenous growth,” the report showed.

Umar said that more than the rate of economic growth, equitable growth is more important.

“The capture of the elite is a reality in Pakistan and there is an elite capture in decision-making which puts adjustment pressure on the poor,” the minister said.

Former city bankers and members of the Pakistan Business Council have held key positions in Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government, including Minister of Finance, Trade Advisor, Head of Investment Council, etc.

Building a growth-friendly state

More than 50% of lawmakers in 2013 had a dynastic lineage and 597 families have monopolized the political arena since 1970, according to PIDE.

He recommended “adopting a proportional representation electoral system to break the stronghold of established political monopolies.” Legislators should also have no say in the approval and execution of development projects.

But even Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was against politically motivated projects, issued dozens of directives to the Planning Commission to carry out projects recommended by politicians.

The PIDE agenda stresses the need for a modern civil service. He recommended abolishing the combined and general examinations of the senior civil service, suggesting the creation of specialized service groups.

He also wants to abolish job security in all public services and abolish the dominant role of the only group of public service – the administrative service of Pakistan.

Legal challenges

It takes 25 years to conclude a case and judges lack knowledge about complex economic and commercial transactions, he says. The appointment of judges should be based on quantifiable parameters such as the number of cases won as lawyers and the performance of lower court judges should also be taken into account.

Superior courts should only focus on questions of law and should refrain from reopening lower court cases.

Strategic interventions

There is a need for strategic interventions in four areas of agriculture, electricity, real estate and cities, according to the report.

PM’s construction program was aimed at putting the construction industry on the map, but that did not happen, Haque said. If you don’t have towers, you don’t have economic growth, he added.

Cities should be the engine of growth and the government should get rid of a rigid master plan.

PIDE’s raw estimates suggest that if Lahore’s five GORs, spread over 4,000 acres, had 35 high-rise buildings with an average of 35 stories each, it would require an average investment of $ 17.5 billion.

The PIDE recommended focusing on trade openness, Internet access and taxation as cross-cutting themes. There is a need to end the protection of local industries, and tariff and non-tariff barriers should be lowered.

Posted in The Express Tribune, April 23, 2021.

