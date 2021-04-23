Indonesian submarine posdce zbv kyslk for 24 hours





I gave the commander of the army and infantry of the monastery, the search and rescue service and other organizations to deploy maximum force and use all ears to find and protect the crew of the submarine, said Widodo, the priority is the safety only of the crews. Yudo Margobno said he would improve the weather, but the air would only last until Saturday. Hopefully the cheeks will last until they come together, he says. He added at a press conference in Bali that the 1977 submarine was in good condition and approved for operation. The submarine disappeared in the midst of the sweat, which sank during the maneuvers. A stain of oil was poured in place of his ponoen and there was oil honored. However, it is not yet clear whether the fuel spill was linked to the disappearance of the submarine. The Indonesian monastery announced Thursday that its ptrac ship had an unidentified highly magnetic object at a depth of fifty-one hundred meters. Hope it’s a missing sub, but it’s not clear yet. It should be equipped with a sonar which is on the way. The submarine does not have to withstand great depth It was originally stated that Nangalla mon ended at a depth of 700 meters, which is not a depth that the moon submarine is built for. A representative from Korea’s Deawoo shipyard, where the submarine was upgraded in 2009 and 2012, warned that the pl could collapse if it sank to less than 200 meters. The secretary of the Australian Submarine Institute, Frank Owen, also warned that the submarine was probably not equipped to protect the crew underwater. However, it is believed that it could withstand pressure to a depth of 500 meters, but not 700 meters. That’s the depth, he guesses the submarine could end up up there. According to him, at such a depth, his pumps will not work for long.

