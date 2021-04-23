UK music and events industry supports COVID-19 certification program





A woman walks past the Royal Albert Hall, which remains closed following the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, London, Great Britain, July 6, 2020. REUTERS / Toby Melville

London’s Royal Albert Hall, the O2 concert space and dozens of venues and event organizations have backed a COVID-19 certification program to help reopen the economy ahead of the results of a government consultation. The UK government is examining the role that certifying the COVID-free status of people attending shows and other events could play in its plans to lift most pandemic restrictions by June 21. On Friday, groups including concert organizers and indoor gyms released a letter supporting the use of such a program. “We would support a general, industry-wide introduction of COVID status certification on a temporary basis, to allow for the complete relaxation of capacity limits from June 21,” the letter said, signed by more than 50 organizations and institutions. “(This) could be a pragmatic solution that would allow events to resume to commercially viable attendance levels and also give customers more confidence that the events are sure to attend.” Prime Minister Boris Johnson has vowed that such a program would go beyond vaccination status, suggesting that proof of a negative test or previous infection would play a role in the system. Senior Minister Michael Gove is leading a review to see how the system might work. Read more Some lawmakers, including some from Johnson’s Conservative Party, have said such a system could be discriminatory and questioned how practical they are. Read more But the signatories of the letter said without COVID-19 certification, reopening the sites would not be financially viable. From May 17, the government aims to allow the reopening of rooms with social distancing and a maximum indoor capacity of 1,000 people or 50% capacity, whichever is lower. “However, given that the economic threshold for most commercial and musical events is around 80% of maximum capacity, activities below these limits will be far from sufficient to end the financial crisis in the sector,” indicates the letter. Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

