PKS finds cabinet reshuffle unclear, shows Jokowi’s weakness





Jakarta – MCC severely criticized President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) who did not immediately reshuffle cabinet after DPR approval the merger of the Ministry of Education and Culture and Research and Technology and training Ministry of investment. PKS considers Jokowi to be a waste of time. “First, the gap between the announcement of the Ministry of Education and Culture and Research and Technology and the Ministry of Investment, which is prolonged, has undermined the morale of the two institutions that deal of these two jobs, “DPP PKS President Mardani Ali Sera said on Friday (4/23/2021). He considered Jokowi making the atmosphere uncertain. According to him, the performance of the government would decline if the figure of the ministers of the two ministries was not announced immediately. “It’s a waste of time and working capital. The longer it is postponed, the more the president prolongs uncertainty and reduces performance,” Mardani said. Mardani then moved on to the jargon “work, work, work”. According to him, the slow filling of ministerial posts contradicts this jargon. “Something contrary to the president’s original intention of wanting work, work and work,” he said. He said it shows Jokowi’s weakness as a leader. Mardani said leaders should be vigilant so they can jump as planned. “Second, it shows weakness leadership President. We need leaders who are alert, straightforward and “jumpy”. The president is also the one who wants to ‘jump’ and ‘soar’, ”Mardani said. As we know, the problem reshuffle the cabinet stands out after the DPR approved the new nomenclature. However, so far there is no certainty as to when reshuffle Finished. Finally, on Tuesday (20/4) Ali Mochtar Ngabalin, an expert from the Presidential Office (KSP), revealed the possibility reshuffle kabinet it will happen in a moment. Ngabalin urged all parties to wait regarding the possibility reshuffle the wardrobe. “Wait aja, soon, ”said Ngabalin contacted, Tuesday (20/4). But it seems the tradeoffs are tied reshuffle Not finished yet. The palace, through Secretary of State Pratikno, confirmed that there would be no announcement reshuffle cabinet in the near future as expressed by Ngabalin. “Nothing,” Secretary of State Pratikno said at the Presidential Palace complex in central Jakarta. Watch video: KSP Moeldoko on reshuffle issue: only the president knows [Gambas:Video 20detik] (eva / haf)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos