Virar hospital fire: PM Modi announces ex gratia, Uddhav Thackeray orders investigation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved ex gratia on Friday 2 lakh each for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in a fire at a covid hospital in Virar in Maharashtra’s Palghar. Those who are seriously injured will receive 50,000 from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has ordered an investigation into the fire that killed 13 Covid-19 patients admitted to the private Vijay Vallabh Covid Care hospital. A statement released by the Office of the Chief Minister (CMO) said Thackeray spoke to district officials to learn of the fire incident.

“Prioritize extinguishing the fire completely and ensuring that the treatment of the remaining patients is not hampered,” the statement said, quoting the chief minister. It will be checked whether the fire safety measures have been followed at the hospital.

The incident of the fire in the intensive care section of the Vijay Vallabh hospital, based in Virar, killed 13 people. It is a very unfortunate and painful incident. CM Thackeray has ordered a full investigation into this. accident, ”Maharashtra Minister of Health Rajesh Tope said.

The government of Maharashtra also announced compensation of 5 lakh to the families of those who lost their lives and 1 lakh to the wounded. “It’s a big accident. Those responsible will not be spared,” Minister Eknath Shinde said.

Reacting to the tragic incident, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wrote on Telegram: “Tragic news has been received from the Vijay Vallabh COVID center in Virar regarding the deaths of patients following a fire. My deepest condolences to the families of the victims. “