From Mao Zedong to Xi Jinping





The letter from Australia is a weekly newsletter from our Australian office. Register now to get it by e-mail. This week’s issue is written by Jane perlez, who grew up in Australia and covered China for the New York Times from 2012 to 2019. Her first visit to the country was in 1966 as a college student, and she described her decades-long experience in an essay for a new book, The Beijing Office, which tells the story of China’s development through the eyes of 25 Australian foreign correspondents. Here is an excerpt from his essay, Father and Son. Xiaolu was different from the rest of the so-called princely class, the sons and daughters of the privileged founders of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Xiaolu was easy-going, approachable, willing to talk to strangers, and even slightly sincere about what was going on in the upper echelons of the party under the new Xi Jinping. We would meet at an Italian restaurant, where he would order the same dish of spaghetti followed by ice cream each time. His English was passable, he had served as a military attaché at the Chinese Embassy in Great Britain several years before. He was then a senior executive at Anbang, an insurance conglomerate that had grown very quickly and then diversified. Executive may be too strong a word. It seemed like he was more of a door opener, the guy with the connections, but not the guy with the business savvy. He avoided the tailor-made suits, combed hair and waxed shoes of the Beijing business class. He’d come to lunch in a casual shirt, gray fit, and an old-fashioned fabric shoulder bag. During our first lunches, Xiaolu was relatively wary, but I could sense that he had reservations about Xi. As children, they lived in the same elite complex, Zhongnanhai, located on the edge of Tiananmen Square. Their fathers were both prominent in the pantheon of great men under Mao. Xiaolu suggested that Xis’ first big move, a massive anti-corruption campaign among party officials, was in fact a political purge. The officials had been terrified of making any decisions. The bureaucrats were afraid of each other. He also commented negatively on Document 9. Released shortly after Xi came to power, he listed Western ideas on constitutional democracy, universal human rights that the party defined as unacceptable in China. Document 9 was an early signal from Xi that the Liberals were in a stormy period. It showed Xis’ determination to uphold an authoritarian regime. Xiaolu looked deeply disappointed.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos